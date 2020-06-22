Quantcast
Connect with us

Arizona megachurch claims Trump event will be safe because their air purification system kills ‘99.9 percent’ of COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

A megachurch pastor hosting a President Donald Trump rally this week in Arizona says he has installed an air purification system that he claims will kill the coronavirus.

Dream City Church Pastor Luke Barnett and chief financial officer Brendan Zastrow announced in a promotional video that Clean Air Exp had developed a product that would eliminate nearly all traces of the virus from the air, reported TMZ.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a local Arizona company with technology developed by some members of our church,” Zastrow said. “We’ve installed these units, and it kills 99.9 percent of COVID within 10 minutes from independent testing.”

The pair claimed the product used ionization to remove virus particles from the air, and Barnett claimed his Phoenix and Scottsdale churches were completely safe.

“When you come into our auditorium, 99 percent of COVID is gone, killed — if it was there in the first place,” the pastor said. “You can know when you come in here you’ll be safe and protected. Thank God for great technology, and thank God for being proactive.”

The Centers for Disease Control has not confirmed that ionization is effective against the coronavirus.

The church rented its auditorium to the student group Turning Point Action, which is hosting the president during his visit to the state, but church leaders claim they were unaware Trump would appear at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

In blatant lie, White House press secretary claims Trump didn’t say ‘Kung Flu’ on camera

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany falsely claimed on Monday that President Donald Trump has never used racist terms like "Kung Flu" to describe the coronavirus pandemic.

At a White House press briefing, CBS correspondent Weijia Jian noted that Trump had described himself has the least racist person in the world prior to using the phrase "Kung Flu" at a rally in Tulsa over the weekend.

McEnany attempted to dodge the question, but the reporter pressed her.

"Why does he use racist language like Kung Flu?" she asked.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Confirmed: Roger Stone was the link between Trump and Russia — and a lot of people missed that

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

I’m not one of those journalists who laments the news cycle as if the Washington press corps has no choice but to cover everything this president does as if everything he does were of equal importance. The Trump administration is indeed a dust devil of disaster, but some things are more important than others, and reporters should say so.

This weekend saw wall-to-wall coverage of Donald Trump’s attempt to reboot his bid for reelection. The setting was Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the Covid-19 pandemic is surging, and where civic and business leaders said now’s the wrong time to gather 20-some thousand people in one place. The Trump campaign, meanwhile, crowed about how many people were going to show up only to be humiliated when less than half did.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Black former NASCAR driver backs Bubba Wallace over noose incident and says race fans ‘live in a time warp’

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

In an interview with CNN Monday, former NASCAR driver Bill Lester explained that many of the fans of the sport are living in a "time warp." His comment came after NASCAR's only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, found a noose hanging in his garage stall after competing at Talladega in Alabama over the weekend.

Lester, who was the only Black full-time driver in NASCAR until 2007, told CNN that he found the noose incident "frankly unbelievable" that something like that could happen from within the organization.

"It is so sad and unfortunate that's the case. It's a clear indication that the country has a long way to go," he said. "I applaud NASCAR and commend them for making the statement they made with regard to quality and making the environment welcoming for everybody. But for some they're just not able to apparently let go of their old ways. They need to get with the times."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image