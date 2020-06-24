Quantcast
Connect with us

Arizona’s Martha McSally wants to pay you $4,000 to take a coronavirus vacation — sort of

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., has proposed a bill that would give Americans $4,000 to go on vacation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Tax Rebate and Incentive Program Act (TRIP Act) — designed to “boost domestic travel” in her home state as a country rattled by the spread of COVID-19 enters its first summer vacation months — proposes a $4,000 tax credit for individuals and $8,000 credit for joint filers (and $500 for dependent children) they can put towards U.S. vacations until the end of 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The credits would offset expenses such as accommodations and entertainment for trips further than 50 miles from a primary residence. The credit covers travel to vacation homes, as well as “expenses related to attending a conference or business meeting.”

The bill also creates a $50 million federal fund for marketing groups.

McSally faces an increasingly tough fall campaign against Democrat Mark Kelly (a former astronaut and the husband of former Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords), whom McSally now trails by 13 points in the polls. She’s entirely clear about the bill’s target audience, saying in a statement she hopes to “jumpstart the comeback” of the tourism industry in the Grand Canyon State, a sector that normally pulls in $3 billion annually.

“Arizona has lost billions in revenue this year alone due to the pandemic,” the statement said. “My legislation will help boost domestic travel and jumpstart the comeback of our hotels, entertainment sectors, local tourism agencies, and the thousands of businesses that make Arizona one of the best places in the world to visit. It will also encourage Americans to safely get out of their homes and discover or rediscover Arizona along with the rest of the amazing destinations our country has to offer after a difficult several months stuck inside.”

McSally’s proposal does not appear to include any mechanism to pay for it. As Bloomberg reporter Steve Dennis pointed out, this means that if 100 million Americans took up the offer, the government would eat $400 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike most tax credits, the bill also does not have a maximum income cap. But it does have a built-in minimum: Americans who don’t earn enough money to pay income taxes cannot enjoy the vacation benefit. Because it is a tax credit, not a stimulus, any income tax due must be paid first.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, a fan of universal basic income proposals, tweeted archly, “I like it if it’s a staycation. Or visiting family in the next state over. Money in people’s hands is a good thing.”

The hospitality and tourism industry across the country has indeed been ravaged by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which included lockdowns in 43 of the 50 states. Tourism accounted for nearly 40% of all U.S. job losses through April.

ADVERTISEMENT

The $4,000 credit is not McSally’s idea — the travel industry lobby has kicked around the proposal, including recently. Last month President Donald Trump mentioned it during a White House roundtable with leaders from the hospitality industry.

“Create an ‘Explore America’ — that’s ‘Explore,’ right? — ‘Explore America’ tax credit that Americans can use for domestic travel, including visits to restaurants,” he said. “That’s a big deal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Grant restaurants more flexibility under the PPP,” the president continued, inaccurately. “That’s what we’re talking about — right?” (That is not what anyone was talking about.)

McSally, who is now even seeing Republican voters defect from her support base, is joining Trump on Tuesday at a student rally in Arizona. It will be Trump’s second campaign event after a three-month hiatus due to the pandemic, and the first since his “Great American Comeback Celebration” in Tulsa landed with a thud.

McSally’s proposal comes as a surge in COVID-19 figures sparks fears of a second wave of infections and concomitant economic restrictions. More than 2.3 million Americans have been infected, and at least 121,000 have died of the virus, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University.

ADVERTISEMENT

McSally’s campaign and Senate office did not reply to Salon’s request for comment.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Woman coughs on a baby after hearing mother speak Spanish

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

California police are seeking a woman who intentionally coughed on a baby after hearing the child's mother speak Spanish.

The woman was wearing a mask while waiting in line Friday at Yogurtland in San Jose when she got into an argument with the boy's mother for standing too close, reported KGO-TV.

"It happened so quick I was in shock. She got close, she took off her mask, and she coughed three times super hard on my son's face," said Mireya Mora.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Ridiculous — it defies logic’: CNN’s Gupta aghast at Trump’s mask-free indoor Arizona rally

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta found himself at a loss for words when asked about President Donald Trump's Tuesday afternoon rally inside of an Arizona megachurch where participants weren't even required to wear face masks.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s 2020 election app harvests intimate user data — including your location: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Anyone with a smartphone is familiar with the litany of privacy permissions that users are asked to approve upon downloading a new app. Yet while few users would balk at a photo-editing app asking for permission to access your camera, how might you feel about Donald Trump's app asking to download your entire contact list?

Now, a research team at the University of Texas at Austin's Center for Media Engagement has found that President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and — to a lesser extent — former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign are mining personal data from unsuspecting users who download their bespoke campaign apps.

Continue Reading
 
 