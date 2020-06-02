Armed security forces in DC are refusing to identify their agencies — sparking condemnation

On Tuesday, Mother Jones national security reporter Dan Friedman posted an image of heavily-armed federal officials overseeing protests in D.C. — and noted that they refused to identify their agency when asked.

Asked who they’re with, these guys say only that they’re with “The Department of Justice.” pic.twitter.com/ciVDtP8ndk — Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) June 2, 2020

This turn of events unsettled many on Twitter.

Oh that's bad news. It means they could be with ATF. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 2, 2020

No badges, no badge numbers, no identifying patches, no name tags, no uniform…it keeps getting worse. Even the Geneva convention stipulates that a soldier must wear a readily identifiable uniform. I guess US citizens don't get that consideration from their own law enforcement. — Ian Hopkins (@ihoplad) June 2, 2020

didn't realize Under Armour was standard issue

Also – quite an array of equipment for use against Americans pic.twitter.com/1IwzHUFF8Z — SRM_MD (@srmduke87) June 2, 2020

Congrats to @UnderArmour, the official uniform of unidentified fascist shock troops. — (((Werewolf Bar Kochba))) (@dickius) June 2, 2020

If we don’t know who they are- shouldn’t local police find out who is hanging around their city w guns in military garb? Or can anybody just hire a private army to take over any place in the country? Should we know who soldiers are in the midst of our seat of federal government! — Christine Clauser (@ClauserLotus) June 2, 2020

The brownshirts have arrived. — Phil is staying home (@pjg318) June 2, 2020