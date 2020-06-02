Quantcast
Armed security forces in DC are refusing to identify their agencies — sparking condemnation

1 min ago

On Tuesday, Mother Jones national security reporter Dan Friedman posted an image of heavily-armed federal officials overseeing protests in D.C. — and noted that they refused to identify their agency when asked.

This turn of events unsettled many on Twitter.

Internet scorns Trump for saying D.C. was the ‘safest place on earth last night’: ‘Bunker Boy says what?’

23 mins ago

June 2, 2020

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to proudly proclaim he had succeeded in restoring order to Washington, D.C. last night.

Washington, D.C., was the safest place on earth last night!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Commenters on social media did not see it the same way.

Trump campaign provokes outrage with demand that media stop saying protesters were tear gassed

31 mins ago

June 2, 2020

On Tuesday, the Trump campaign issued a statement demanding that the media "correct or retract" the reports that peaceful protesters were tear gassed in front of the White House — citing claims from the U.S. Park Police that the substance used to forcibly disperse the crowd was not tear gas.

This demand did not go over well on social media, with commenters siding with journalists over the official reports — and others asking what the point is for the White House to dispute the type of substance they sprayed at peaceful protesters.

700 paratroopers ‘issued bayonets’ as 82nd Airborne prepares to carry out ‘Operation Themis’ at #DCprotests: report

39 mins ago

June 2, 2020

President Donald Trump's controversial decision to use the United States military against civil rights protesters in Washington, DC could escalate after airborne troops from Fort Bragg were staged outside the capital.

"Aircraft flying over DCA last night in a show of force against #GeorgeFloyd protesters were ordered by President [Trump] - US forces in DC are operating under an official mission: Operation Themis—Greek mythology, Themis = divine law & order," Associated Press correspondent James LaPorta reported Tuesday.

