Atlanta server instantly quits after he’s confronted for overcharging Black men — but not white men

Published

1 min ago

on

A pair of white men called out an Atlanta restaurant server after the employee overcharged some Black men they’d befriended while eating out.

Shane Smith and a friend were seated near three Black men at La Hacienda, and the two groups got to talking while enjoying their food and drinks — and he intervened after the Black men complained about possibly unfair treatment, reported WGCL-TV.

“One of the guys calls out, holding the bill, and says, ‘Hey, did you add auto gratuity to this?'” Smith said. “He’s asking the server, and the server goes, ‘Yeah, yeah, we add that to everybody’s bill.”

The server had added 20 percent gratuity to their bill and refused to remove it, but Smith noticed that hadn’t been added when the server dropped off his bill a few moments later.

“So I looked at the server and said, ‘Do you guys add auto gratuity to everyone’s bill?’ and he goes, ‘No, we don’t,’ he winks at me and says, ‘No, not everybody’s bill, just some people. Then he nods over to the Black people.”

“It was just so blatant,” he added.

The restaurant owner said the server immediately quit when he was confronted over the apparent racial double standard, and promised to make amends if the Black men return.

“Definitely a gift card and an apology,” said owner Gabe Magana, “and I know that’s the least I can do for what happened.”

Activism

Man in Nazi stormtrooper garb assaults Black Lives Matter protester while deputies do nothing

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

A man in Norco, California was seen assaulting a Black Live Matter activist at a recent protest while Riverside County deputies appeared to do nothing.

A video of the incident circulated on social media on Monday.

"My friend was at a PEACEFUL #BLM protest when THIS MAN decided to not only disturb the peace but also ASSAULT my friend who was recording yet NO ONE ARRESTED HIM!!!!" Maria Tarin wrote on Twitter.

The video begins with a man, who is wearing a Trump 2020 hat, call the photographer a "little bitch."

A second man comes into frame wearing a white shirt with a Nazi "SS" logo.

Breaking Banner

Supreme Court blurs the line between church and state by striking down Montana’s exclusion of religious schools from scholarship program

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court weakened the separation of church and state with their ruling in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue.

The case, decided 5-4 along ideological lines with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the opinion, holds that Montana cannot exclude religious schools from a scholarship program funded with taxpayer money.

Here is the 5-4 opinion from Chief Justice Roberts in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue with separate dissents from Ginsburg, Breyer, and Sotomayor https://t.co/mvxH1g8i5v

Breaking Banner

Massachusetts man goes berserk over mask order and punches elderly restaurant owner: police

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

A Massachusetts man was charged with assault after punching an elderly restaurant owner in a dispute over face masks.

Angel Gomez got into an argument with employees at George’s Pizza in Provincetown while out with family members Saturday night, and 81-year-old owner George Kraniotakis came from behind the counter and got in the younger man's face, reported the Cape Cod Times.

“They weren’t wearing their masks when we asked them to,” said Francine Kraniotakis, the owner's daughter. “My dad comes around and asks them to sit down and put on their masks. The guy said something like, ‘We don’t want to.’”

