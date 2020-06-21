Attorney General Barr: Russia investigation is ‘closest we have come’ to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination

Attorney General William Barr suggested recently that the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election was similar to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.
During an interview that aired Sunday on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo posed the question to Barr.
“A source said to me a couple of years ago, speaking of the Russia collusion story, that this was the closest the United States ever came to a coup to take down a president since the assassination of Lincoln,” Bartiromo told Barr. “Is that an appropriate statement?”
ADVERTISEMENT
Barr agreed: “In this sense, I think it is the closest we have come to an organized effort to push a president out of office.”
“I’m not reaching a judgement to what the motivations there were,” Barr insisted.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
A recent study suggests that the algorithm used by popular ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft may actually discriminate against customers seeking transportation in predominantly non-white neighborhoods.
Aylin Caliskan and Akshat Pandey at George Washington University in Washington DC analyzed transportation and census data in Chicago in a paper that assessed whether there was a racial disparity in how much passengers were charged based on location. Their data set included more than 100 million trips between November 2018 and December 2019, with 68 million of them being made by individual riders.
An extended joke by Fox News personality Kat Timpf ended awkwardly on the Greg Gutfeld show on Saturday night when the host pointed out that she had been making jokes about late-night host Jimmy Kimmel taking care of his child who has a heart condition.
In a video posted to Twitter by Laura Jolly, wife of former GOP lawmaker Dave Jolly, Timpf went off on what she thought was a humorous rant about Kimmel using his child as an excuse to get out doing his show.
Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng, who was charged in the killing of George Floyd, was confronted while shopping over the weekend.
Kueng, 26, was captured on video shopping at a Cub Foods grocery store after being released from jail on $750,000 bail. Kueng is facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
In video posted to social media, a customer can be seen confronting Kueng while he is shopping for items, including Oreo cookies, milk and whip cream.