‘Barr lied’: AG tried to fire US attorney for SDNY – Berman says ‘I have not resigned’ and he’s not leaving: reports
The US Attorney for the powerful Southern District of New York did not resign and is not “stepping down.” Attorney General Bill Barr declared in a late Friday night press release that Geoffrey Berman “is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of service.”
That was a false claim.
Katherine Faulders, an investigative reporter covering the White House and Capitol Hill for ABC News reports Berman was “fired.”
US Atty for SDNY Geoffrey Berman was fired. The news came as a shock tonight. Sources close to him & DOJ official say AG Barr offered him other positions including head of Civil Division at main justice and Berman declined. News via me @alex_mallin & @AaronKatersky
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) June 20, 2020
Berman says not only did he not resign, he learned of Barr’s intentions only after the press release had been published. And he says he has no intention of resigning – he will stay in his job until the Sensate confirms his replacement.
“I learned in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that I was ‘stepping down’ as United States Attorney,” Berman said in a statement, ABC News reports. “I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate.”
“Until then, our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption,” he continued. “I cherish every day that I work with the men and women of this Office to pursue justice without fear or favor – and intend to ensure that this Office’s important cases continue unimpeded.”
Former SDNY prosecutor Mimi Rocah says Barr “lied.”
Barr lied in writing about firing a US Attorney.
— Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) June 20, 2020
The New York Times adds the stand off sets “up a crisis within the Justice Department over one of its most prestigious jobs.”
CNN
Trump facing ‘a great deal of difficulty’ ousting SDNY’s Berman: Ex-prosecutor
On CNN Saturday, former homicide prosecutor Paul Callan said that President Donald Trump will not be able to easily remove SDNY prosecutor Geoffrey Berman if he doesn't intend to resign.
"They are considered to be one of the most independent and the most prestigious offices," said Callan. "They have a nickname. They're called the Sovereign District of New York, as if they're a separate nation, that's how independent they are often considered."
