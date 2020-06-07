Ben Carson cornered on CNN over Trump’s re-tweet of attack on George Floyd

During his interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, HHS Secretary Ben Carson found himself being confronted with tweets made by Donald Trump attacking the character of George Floyd who was murdered by four now-fired Minneapolis cops.
After Carson expressed his own horror at how the Floyd died at the hand of police, Tapper brought up the president’s re-tweets of posts slurring the victim of police abuse.
“I know you didn’t retweet this, but the president did,” Tapper began. “Does that help the nation heal?”
“What will help the nation heal is if we will engage in dialogue together,” Carson attempted. “Let’s not make the solution be a Democrat solution or a Republican solution. Let’s make it be an American solution and recognize that our country is extraordinary.”
As Carson added that the public can’t “allow ourselves to be manipulated into thinking that we hate each other and destroying ourselves,” Tapper brought him back to the death of Floyd and the president in particular.
“You’re calling for healing, you’re calling for understanding, you’re calling for people to listen to each other, and President Trump is retweeting a video in which people are attacking the character of [George Floyd],” the CNn host pressed. “Doesn’t it hurt the country and this idea we need to have dialogues and conversations and respect each other, when the president is sharing and, in some cases, offering incendiary statements?”
Carson dismissed the question, saying the president would have more to say about it later this week.
According to the Daily Beast's Will Sommer, conservative activist Candance Owens was suspended by GoFundme after she 'raised more than $200,000 on the site for an Alabama cafe whose owner called George Floyd a 'thug.'"
Owens, who has claimed that Floyd is nor "martyr" is often at the center of controversies as she attempts to raise her profile in ways that have also caused her to be suspended by Twitter.
According to Sommer's report, "Owens has become one of the right’s most prominent critics of Floyd and the protests held after his killing, with one video she made highlighting his criminal record going viral on Facebook. Those same remarks appear to have prompted GoFundMe to ban Owens. She later repeated the same attacks on Floyd during a chat with right-wing star Glenn Beck, and that video was then boosted by President Donald Trump."
Attorney General William Barr on Sunday insisted that federal forces did not technically use "tear gas" on protesters outside the White House because pepper spray is not a "chemical irritant."
In an interview on CBS, Barr said that it was a coincidence that the area around the White House was forcefully cleared of protesters minutes before President Donald Trump walked outside the grounds for a photo op last week.
"Three of my colleagues were there," CBS host Margaret Brennan explained to Barr. "They did not see projectiles being thrown."
"I was there," Barr replied. "They were thrown. I saw them thrown."
With Powell calling out the president for his treatment of Gold Star families and accusing bthe president of being a "liar" Trump tweeted back,"Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction?” They didn’t, but off we went to WAR!"