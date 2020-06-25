Betraying ‘bedrock principle’ of due process, Supreme Court allows fast-tracked deportations
“This decision means that some people facing flawed deportation orders can be forcibly removed with no judicial oversight, putting their lives in grave danger.”
The ACLU warned Thursday that people’s lives could be “in grave danger” following the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing for fast-tracked deportations of certain asylum seekers.
The ruling was 7-2, with Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissenting.
CNN reported:
Currently, undocumented immigrants who are caught within 100 miles of a land border and within 14 days of arrival are subject to an expedited removal process and can be ordered removed without further hearing or review. If the individual seeks asylum, however, he or she is provided additional screening before an asylum officer, a supervisory officer, and an immigration judge to determine whether the person has a credible fear of persecution or torture if returned to his or her home country.
The high court’s ruling means that if the asylum seeker fails that initial screening, they can face “expedited removal.”
“While aliens who have established connections in this country have due process rights in deportation proceedings, the court long ago held that Congress is entitled to set the conditions for an alien’s lawful entry into this country and that, as a result, an alien at the threshold of initial entry cannot claim any greater rights under the Due Process Clause,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority.
Sotomayor warned in her dissent, “Taken to its extreme, a rule conditioning due process rights on lawful entry would permit Congress to constitutionally eliminate all procedural protections for any non-citizen the Government deems unlawfully admitted and summarily deport them no matter how many decades they have lived here, how settled and integrated they are in their communities, or how many members of their family are U.S. citizens or residents.”
As NBC News reported,
The ruling was a defeat for Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam of Sri Lanka, who was detained by federal agents 25 yards north of the U.S.-Mexico border. He said that as a member of his home country’s Tamil minority, he faced harm if returned and had once been kidnapped and beaten, though he said he wasn’t sure why he was assaulted. When his asylum claim was rejected, he sought help in federal court by filing a habeas corpus petition, invoking the Constitution’s guarantee against unlawful detention. But the Supreme Court said the option wasn’t open to him.
Justices Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as USA Today reported, “agreed with the judgment but said they would have applied it only to Thuraissigiam’s claim.”
The decision drew sharp rebuke from ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt, who argued the case.
“This ruling fails to live up to the Constitution’s bedrock principle that individuals deprived of their liberty have their day in court, and this includes asylum seekers,” said Gelernt. “This decision means that some people facing flawed deportation orders can be forcibly removed with no judicial oversight, putting their lives in grave danger.”
The ruling is a win for the President Donald Trump, who’s made anti-immigrant policies a centerpiece of his administration.
Breaking Banner
Trump wants to sell bombs to the Saudis so much he’s trying to kill Congressional oversight of arms sales
President Donald Trump wants so desperately to sell bombs to Saudi Arabia that he's willing to kill Congressional oversight of arms sales to do it. Trump is so furious that both parties are holding up his arms sales, that he's considering making things even worse.
"If adopted, the change would effectively end congressional oversight over the sale of American weapons and offers of training to countries engaged in wars with high civilian casualties or human rights abuses, and would certainly widen rifts between the administration and Congress," said the New York Times in a Thursday report.
Breaking Banner
Tennessee Gov. appoints president of Black college to commission deliberating removal of Confederate statues
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) announced his new appointment to the state Capitol Commission as protesters call for removal of a statue memorializing Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest located on the second floor of the Capitol, the Tennessean reports.
Lee's appointment of Lane College Logan Hampton fills a spot left vacant by Jackson Police Department deputy chief Tyreece Miller, who was nominated by President Trump to serve as U.S. marshal of the Western District of Tennessee.
"Like Miller, Hampton is Black, making him the third African American the governor has appointed to the commission since he took office. Along with Miller, Lee named talk radio show host Hallerin Hill to the commission last year. Lane College is a historically black college in Jackson, Tennessee," the report reads. "In February, the commission listened to supporters and detractors of the Forrest bust, which was placed on the second floor of the Capitol in 1978. At the time, McWhorter said a decision on the bust wouldn't be made until after the commission returns to full membership."
Breaking Banner
Judge tosses Trump family’s attempt to block publication of Mary Trump’s tell-all book: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, a judge has tossed an application by President Trump’s brother to block the publication of his niece’s book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.
"Queens County Surrogate Court Judge Peter Kelly cited 'several improprieties' in Robert Trump’s filing that rendered it 'fatally defective'—including that it was based on the official disposition of patriarch Fred Trump Sr.’s estate, which wrapped up in 2001 and is thus for legal purposes 'nonexistent.' That settlement included a confidentiality clause that niece Mary Trump signed, and which the elder Trumps have argued prevents her from publishing the sort of titillating family secrets her memoir is set to contain," the Beast reports.