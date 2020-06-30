Quantcast
Connect with us

Biden tells Trump to fix the PPE problem for healthcare workers ‘before you tee off another round of golf’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke again Tuesday, addressing the problem with personal protective equipment and the unwillingness of the president to wear a mask.

Biden joined the chorus of people saying that every person must wear a mask if we intend to prevail against the coronavirus. It’s a sentiment that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and even Vice President Mike Pence have advocated in the last several days.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The crisis is real,” Biden said. “And it’s surging.”

“We need to do more, including hiring at least 100,000 federally funded workers to perform contact tracing and other public health tasks,” Biden said as part of his plan. “And they should begin to be trained now. Second, every single frontline worker should have the personal protective equipment that they need to be safe. Five months into this crisis and our health care workers still are forced to scramble for their own supplies. And have to reuse these masks shift after shift. Hundreds of health care workers have died from COVID-19 and tens of thousands have become infected. It should be zero on both counts for these health care workers if they had the right equipment.”

He noted that the U.S. is five months into the crisis and people still don’t have what they need.

“That’s why we have a Defense Production Act,” he continued. “You know, Mr. President, use your authority, Mr. President. Use it this week. Scale up the production of N95 masks. You know the steps you’ve taken so far haven’t gotten the job done, Mr. President. Fix the shortage of PPE for our health care workers before you tee off another round of golf. We can’t just look at where we are today. We’re into these masks and gloves and face shields for the foreseeable future and we need to be ready. We know more is coming.”

See a clip of Biden’s speech below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Utah protests were peaceful until pro-cop protesters showed up — then someone got shot

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

The Black Lives Matter protests in Provo, Utah was peaceful until a group of pro-police protesters showed up as a counter-protest.

According to KJZZ, cited a Twitter video showing a white SUV stopped by protesters at an intersection. It was then that at least one shot was fired.

"A large group of people were gathered along Center Street to protest police brutality when another group protesting for police showed up in the area," said KJZZ.

"Officials said a driver in his 60s was shot and taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. He has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police," the report said.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s self-serving lie about loving ‘the troops’ unravels amid his silence over Russian bounty scandal

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

It's safe to say that few things have obsessed Donald Trump more than his outrage at professional athletes who have chosen to kneel during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality. Particularly in the fall of 2017 — while he was still smarting from the national outrage at his description of the white supremacists who rioted in Charlottesville as "very fine people" — Trump went on a rampage against the NFL kneelers, trying to position his racist response as patriotism and love for U.S. troops.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump signals he is willing to play to his far right base — even if it undermines America’s economic interests

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

On June 22, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the temporary suspension of new work visas for temporary workers, including highly skilled workers (H-1B visa). Trump’s decision may appear to be based on his claim to protect American jobs, but the realities are more disturbing.

Trump’s actions are in line with his racist, anti-immigrant, white nationalist agenda. While this move will surely solidify Trump’s support among his voting base, it will likely come at the expense of the U.S. economy and STEM research.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image