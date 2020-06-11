Biden’s 2020 campaign is ‘raking in cash at a breathtaking clip’: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign has received good news from recent polling on the race and is also seeing a surge in fundraising, according to a new report in the Los Angeles Times.

“Suddenly, Biden is raking in cash at a breathtaking clip, reducing worries among Democrats that his campaign would be overwhelmed by the war chest amassed by President Trump,” the newspaper reported.

“At the same time that big donors, many of them from California, are digging into their wallets for Biden, he is also benefitting from a boom in small-dollar donations that has boosted budgets of progressive organizations nationwide,” the LA Times reported. “Propelled by an outpouring of support for racial justice groups, the left’s main fundraising hub, Act Blue, has seen its previous daily record for donations in 2020 broken repeatedly this month.”

“The sustained gush of dollars heading Biden’s way also reflects a growing confidence among large donors that the former vice president’s campaign has begun to get its act together after weeks in which many of them criticized it for being unfocused, understaffed and unsophisticated,” the newspaper reported. “The party’s presumed nominee has built bridges to his more progressive primary rivals, hastening the pace at which their backers are falling into line. A campaign that not long ago seemed technologically inept has upped its Zoom game.”

