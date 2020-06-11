Biden’s 2020 campaign is ‘raking in cash at a breathtaking clip’: report
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign has received good news from recent polling on the race and is also seeing a surge in fundraising, according to a new report in the Los Angeles Times.
“Suddenly, Biden is raking in cash at a breathtaking clip, reducing worries among Democrats that his campaign would be overwhelmed by the war chest amassed by President Trump,” the newspaper reported.
“At the same time that big donors, many of them from California, are digging into their wallets for Biden, he is also benefitting from a boom in small-dollar donations that has boosted budgets of progressive organizations nationwide,” the LA Times reported. “Propelled by an outpouring of support for racial justice groups, the left’s main fundraising hub, Act Blue, has seen its previous daily record for donations in 2020 broken repeatedly this month.”
“The sustained gush of dollars heading Biden’s way also reflects a growing confidence among large donors that the former vice president’s campaign has begun to get its act together after weeks in which many of them criticized it for being unfocused, understaffed and unsophisticated,” the newspaper reported. “The party’s presumed nominee has built bridges to his more progressive primary rivals, hastening the pace at which their backers are falling into line. A campaign that not long ago seemed technologically inept has upped its Zoom game.”
2020 Election
Trump’s RNC speech to be held on 60th anniversary of ‘Ax Handle Saturday’ in Jacksonville: report
President Donald Trump's campaign has been blasted for racism for holding his first campaign rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth.
On Thursday evening, the Republican National Committee announced another major speech would be given on an anniversary of racial injustice in a location with a shocking history.
"It’s official: President Trump will deliver his Aug. 27 convention speech in Jacksonville, Fla., inside an arena that holds 15,000 people, after his demands for an event without social distancing rules led to a rift with Democratic leaders in North Carolina, where the Republican convention was originally planned," The New York Times reports. "Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, confirmed on Thursday that the speech would take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, a diverse city where the mayor and the governor are both Republican allies of Mr. Trump’s."
2020 Election
2020 Election
Trump blasted for throwing a ‘welcome home party’ for white supremacists with Tulsa rally: report
President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign has been receiving harsh criticism for holding a 2020 re-election campaign rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth.
"Black community and political leaders called on President Donald Trump to at least change the Juneteenth date for a rally kicking off his return to public campaigning, saying Thursday that plans for a rally on the day that marks the end of slavery in America come as a “slap in the face," the AP reported Thursday. "Trump campaign officials discussed in advance the possible reaction to the Juneteenth date, but despite fierce blowback there are no plans to change it."