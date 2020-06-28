‘Bigot. Racist. Swine’: Trump under fire for approvingly sharing video of supporter shouting ‘white power!’
President Donald Trump was excoriated Sunday morning after approvingly retweeting a video of a supporter in Florida’s Villages community shouting the racist hate slogan, “White Power.”
“If it wasn’t already clear, Trump is now openly campaigning as a white supremacist candidate,” tweeted journalist Judd Legum.
The guy is this video screams “white power”
Trump’s response is “thank you”
If it wasn’t already clear, Trump is now openly campaigning as a white supremicist candidate pic.twitter.com/jkdfMomjFS
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 28, 2020
The president’s early morning tweet highlighted right-wing counter protesters in the retirement community who faced off against anti-racist demonstrators. In the video, a man in a golf cart with a “Trump 2020” flag raises his fist and chants the slogan at protesters.
“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” the president tweeted. “The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”
Critics immediately took Trump to task over the post.
“Again showing your true colors,” said The Nation‘s Dave Zirin. “Bigot. Racist. Swine.”
Trump tweeting out a supporter screaming “White Power.”
We already knew this, but clearly #TrumpIsARacist pic.twitter.com/PbQBrY9CBy
— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) June 28, 2020
The president: trying to get people who pulled down racist statues killed, calling the white power guy “great.” pic.twitter.com/FAKq45U0ST
— Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) June 28, 2020
“How many times does Trump have to explicitly say he’s a racist before his supporters believe him?” wondered journalist Jules Suzdaltsev.
2020 Election
George Conway calls out every senator who voted ‘not guilty’ at impeachment trial for missing their chance to dump Trump
In a brief but to-the-point tweet on Sunday, a disgusted George Conway posted the names of every U.S. senator who voted against ousting Donald Trump from the Oval Office when they had the chance, and are now having to deal with the fall-out from a New York Times report that the president has known since March that Russia is paying bounties for the murder of U.S. military members.
2020 Election
Trump aides admit president’s feuding over ‘wild personal grievances’ is crippling his re-election chances: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast's Asawin Suebsaeng, Donald Trump's re-election campaign is faltering because the president has no greater vision other than him hanging onto his job and his inability to stay on message instead of indulging in his penchant for feuding with his perceived enemies.
Following a week in which the president bobbled a simple question from Fox News personality Sean Hannity about his plans for a second term -- which the president disregarded -- the report notes that the campaign officials are dismayed by the president's prospects in November.
2020 Election
Protesters outside Mike Pence’s megachurch speech ‘tempt’ police with donuts on sticks
As Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a Texas megachurch on Sunday, protesters outside the building taunted police officers with donuts on sticks.
According to reports, First Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress welcomed Pence to his Dallas church with a not-so-subtle endorsement for a 2024 White House bid.
Meanwhile, protesters outside the church faced off against police officers mounted on horseback.
Watch the video and read some of the reports below.
Peaceful protestors tempt @DallasPD officers, stationed outside the church where Pence is currently speaking, with doughnuts. pic.twitter.com/4HFzoDIdfC