‘Bigot. Racist. Swine’: Trump under fire for approvingly sharing video of supporter shouting ‘white power!’

President Donald Trump was excoriated Sunday morning after approvingly retweeting a video of a supporter in Florida’s Villages community shouting the racist hate slogan, “White Power.”

“If it wasn’t already clear, Trump is now openly campaigning as a white supremacist candidate,” tweeted journalist Judd Legum.

The guy is this video screams “white power” Trump’s response is “thank you” If it wasn’t already clear, Trump is now openly campaigning as a white supremicist candidate pic.twitter.com/jkdfMomjFS — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 28, 2020

The president’s early morning tweet highlighted right-wing counter protesters in the retirement community who faced off against anti-racist demonstrators. In the video, a man in a golf cart with a “Trump 2020” flag raises his fist and chants the slogan at protesters.

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” the president tweeted. “The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”

Critics immediately took Trump to task over the post.

“Again showing your true colors,” said The Nation‘s Dave Zirin. “Bigot. Racist. Swine.”

Trump tweeting out a supporter screaming “White Power.” We already knew this, but clearly #TrumpIsARacist pic.twitter.com/PbQBrY9CBy — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) June 28, 2020

The president: trying to get people who pulled down racist statues killed, calling the white power guy “great.” pic.twitter.com/FAKq45U0ST — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) June 28, 2020

