Bill Barr called to resign by vast majority of law professors at his alma mater

1 min ago

Faculty members at the George Washington University Law School are calling on one of their most famous alumnus to resign.

Law and Crime News reports that 80 percent of GWU Law School law professors and deans this week signed a letter demanding Barr’s resignation, as well as encouraging lawmakers to investigate and censure him.

The faculty members said in the letter that Barr has “undermined the rule of law, damaged public confidence that the law applies equally and fairly to all persons, and demonstrated contempt for basic constitutional rights.”

The letter then went into a list of offenses committed by Barr ever since he was first confirmed at attorney general in 2019.

“He obfuscated and misled the American public about the results of the Mueller investigation,” they wrote. “He wrongfully interfered in the day-to-day activities of career prosecutors, and continues to do so, bending the criminal justice system to benefit the President’s friends and target those perceived to be his enemies. He participated in the forcible removal from public space of peaceful protesters, exercising their First Amendment rights to speech and assembly in order to protest racial injustice.”

The bottom line, the faculty members argued is that Barr’s “actions have posed, and continue to create, a clear and present danger to the even-handed administration of justice, to civil liberties, and to the constitutional order.”


WATCH: Fight breaks out after restaurant manager calls woman the N-word to her face

38 mins ago

June 24, 2020

This Monday, Twitter and Reddit users shared a video showing a violent, racist incident outside a sushi restaurant in Seattle.

In the video, a person later identified as a general manager at Momiji calls a black woman the N-word, then gets into a physical fight with her and group of people before bystanders intervene. According to Eater Seattle, the incident took place in the area now known at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), "a community that formed during Seattle’s protests against police brutality and racial injustices."

Denying reality is no longer working: New COVID-19 spike could be Trump’s Waterloo as Republican women flee the GOP

47 mins ago

June 24, 2020

President Trump had his spirits lifted a little bit on Tuesday when he visited his beloved unfinished border wall and held an event in a megachurch filled with 3,000 cheering fans demonstrating their devotion in Phoenix, one of the most intense COVID-19 hotspots in the country. Virtually none of the crowd wore masks and they sat together, shoulder to shoulder, for hours, screaming and laughing, sharing their aerosols with abandon.

Trump was no doubt reassured by the spectacle. They love him so much they are ready to die for him.

Oklahoma cops face chokehold investigation after claiming it was used to ‘assist’ suspect

53 mins ago

June 24, 2020

A police officer in Sallisaw, Oklahoma is on vacation and administrative leave while being investigated for using an unauthorized chokehold.

In an incident which occurred on June 7, officers responded to reports of a man with a gun. When they arrived on the scene, no gun was found. But body camera footage reportedly shows Lt. Billy Oliver asking another man, "Do you want to go?"

"Get out of my face, Billy," the man replies.

In the video, Oliver appears to put the man in a chokehold, forcing him to the ground. The man was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was later released on a cash bond of $497.

