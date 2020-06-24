Bill Barr called to resign by vast majority of law professors at his alma mater

Faculty members at the George Washington University Law School are calling on one of their most famous alumnus to resign.
Law and Crime News reports that 80 percent of GWU Law School law professors and deans this week signed a letter demanding Barr’s resignation, as well as encouraging lawmakers to investigate and censure him.
The faculty members said in the letter that Barr has “undermined the rule of law, damaged public confidence that the law applies equally and fairly to all persons, and demonstrated contempt for basic constitutional rights.”
The letter then went into a list of offenses committed by Barr ever since he was first confirmed at attorney general in 2019.
“He obfuscated and misled the American public about the results of the Mueller investigation,” they wrote. “He wrongfully interfered in the day-to-day activities of career prosecutors, and continues to do so, bending the criminal justice system to benefit the President’s friends and target those perceived to be his enemies. He participated in the forcible removal from public space of peaceful protesters, exercising their First Amendment rights to speech and assembly in order to protest racial injustice.”
The bottom line, the faculty members argued is that Barr’s “actions have posed, and continue to create, a clear and present danger to the even-handed administration of justice, to civil liberties, and to the constitutional order.”
