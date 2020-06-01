Quantcast
Bill Barr’s prosecutors have ‘not conclusively established’ they have ‘acted properly’ in moving to dismiss Flynn case: Federal judge

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, federal D.C. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed a response to the writ of mandamus from former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn ordering him to dismiss the charges against him — a response that had been ordered by a three-judge panel from the Court of Appeals two weeks ago.

In the response, Sullivan maintained that Attorney General William Barr’s prosecutors have “not conclusively established” that they “acted properly” in moving to drop the charges against Flynn — particularly given the “unusual” refusal of several prosecutors working on the case to sign the motion to dismiss.

Sullivan also said there was “no merit” to Flynn’s accusation that the court has already decided to rule against him just because he appointed retired Judge John Gleeson to oppose the DOJ’s position — explaining that “someone needs to fill the adversarial gap to ensure full consideration of the issues, and a former prosecutor and federal judge is well positioned to do so.”

Flynn initially pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about his correspondence with Russian officials, but subsequently claimed, with no solid evidence, that the FBI unlawfully strong-armed him into doing so. The DOJ’s move to side with Flynn and drop the charges sparked outrage and suspicion that the Trump administration is playing politics with a case involving a former ally.

Trump staff sent home early as White House braces for another night of protests

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

After a third night of unrest in Washington D.C., Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced another curfew for Monday night, saying, "We’re prepared for multiple days of demonstrations.”  The curfew will begin at 7 p.m. Monday and run through Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the White House will be shutting down accordingly, with only the most senior staffers staying on.

"Sources tell me the White House told all staffers who don’t need to be there to leave by 4 pm ET today due to planned protests," CNN's Jake Tapper tweeted. "I’m told by a source that White House senior staff will continue working."

Louisville police chief fired after mayor determines body cameras were off during David McAtee shooting

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

On Monday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that the chief of the city's police department has been relieved of duty, effective immediately.

The move comes after the body cameras of Louisville police officers involved in the fatal shooting of David McAtee, a local Black businessman, had not been active.

🚨 Mayor of #Louisville: The body cameras of those involved in the shooting last night that killed David McAtee were NOT active.

LISTEN: Charlamagne Tha God clashes with ‘delusional’ Rush Limbaugh in debate over George Floyd’s killing and white privilege

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

During an interview with Rush Limbaugh this Monday, Charlamagne Tha God called out the conservative radio host for his white privilege and asked him why he's choosing to speak out on George Floyd's killing while there have been countless examples of police violence against black people.

“I know that you’re going to disagree with me on this — to me this is not America,” Limbaugh said, adding that he thinks the U.S. is the greatest country in the world.

But according to Charlamagne, America is only great for some people.

“I think it’s easy for you to say because you’re a white male and that comes with a different level of privilege,” Charlamagne said. “And I do think America does work but it works for the people it was designed to work for. It doesn’t work for everyone else the way it works for you.”

