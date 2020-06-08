Quantcast
Bill Barr’s ‘ridiculous’ excuses for clearing out Lafayette Park protesters torn apart by Washington Post

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorney General Bill Barr over the weekend defended the Trump administration’s decision to clear out people who were peacefully demonstrating in Lafayette Park so that President Donald Trump could have a photo op in front of the St. John’s Church.

However, a Washington Post analysis of Barr’s statements shows that the attorney general made a number of false claims about the Lafayette Park incident, including what the paper describes as the “ridiculous” assertion that pepper spray is not classified as a “chemical irritant.”

“Barr seems to be basing his denial both on recategorizing pepper spray as somehow less bad than synthetic compounds (“chemicals”) and by noting that it’s technically not a gas, but a solid powder. But, then… tear gas isn’t a gas, it’s a fine particulate or mist… Again, Barr’s trying to be cute with his language, offering a pedantic refutation of a common term like a fourth grader who’s just learned that a tomato is not a vegetable.”

The paper also takes Barr to task for trying to smear the demonstrators he cleared as violent by linking them to people who had committed acts of arson and vandalism the night before.

“Barr using that as a predicate for describing the Monday protest as violent is like arresting someone for reckless driving because two other cars had driven recklessly on the same road an hour before,” the Post writes.

Read the whole analysis here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
White Montana man facing charges after berating protestors: ‘Black Lives Matter? F— you!’

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

Protestors have been demanding justice for George Floyd not only in large urban centers, but also, in small towns like Whitefish, Montana — where, according to NBC Montana reporter Maritsa Georgiou, a local man is facing disorderly conduct charges after confronting nonviolent protesters in a threatening manner.

cell phone video of the protest (where some of the demonstrators carried signs expressing their solidarity with Black Lives Matter) shows 51-year-old Jay Snowden confronting female protestor Samantha Francine and barking, “Black Lives Matter? F*ck you! F*ck you! F*ck you!”

‘One less thug!’ Trump-loving Minneapolis cop under investigation for posts celebrating police brutality

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

A Trump-loving Minneapolis police officer has landed under investigation for a series of racist and inflammatory social media postings.

Officer David Peña, who goes by "Dave Rock" on Facebook, celebrated the police shootings of black men and shared disinformation about protesters, reported City Pages.

"FYI all our personal info was leaked by someone in the department," Peña posted Friday, in apparent reference to possibly fake data breach. "Word is that protesters are going to our houses. Lock and load!!!"

Republicans are on the verge of becoming the ‘permanent minority party’ due to Trump: ex-GOP spokesperson

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

Speaking with MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday morning, a former spokesperson for the Republican-majority House Oversight and Government Reform Committee said the "ship is sinking" for the GOP because of lawmakers' allegiance to President Donald Trump.

Appearing on "Morning Joe," following an interview with Sen. Angus King (I-ME), Kurt Bardella was asked what is going to happen to Trump and Republicans in November's election.

"I can't help but think about when I worked for Senator Olympia Snowe (R-ME) and I look at how far the Republican Party has come,' Bardella began. "I know Senator King is an independent but Olympia Snowe was a Moderate republican. When I see people like Mitt Romney (R-UT) do what he did yesterday and the Republicans publicly starting to -- some of them come out and change their public posture on Donald Trump and making more bold statements like we've seen from people like former Secretary of State Colin Powell, you know, the military leaders, I just wonder how many more Republicans are going to start doing that."

