MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Bill Barr’s latest lie to justify his ‘extreme act of force’ against protesters

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough fact-checked Attorney General William Barr’s demonstrably false claims about gassing peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C.
The attorney general insisted U.S. Park Police and the National Guard had acted appropriately, but the “Morning Joe” host called out his false claims to justify their actions.
“That’s Attorney General William Barr once again defending the forceful removal of peaceful protesters outside the White House so the president could have a photo op holding up a Bible,” Scarborough said. “Barr repeatedly asserted the actions by the police were appropriate. I thought it was interesting, he said they were forceful when met with resistance. You can ask the cameraman from Australia who was sitting down and recording things who got bashed in the head.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“No, it was extreme,” he added. “An extreme act of force.”
Barr also insisted that pepper spray was not a chemical irritant, but Scarborough demonstrated he was lying.
“A 2009 Justice Department inspector’s description of pepper spray and pepper balls does, in fact, label them chemical agents,” Scarborough said, “and the manufacturer of pepper balls advertises its product as the most effective chemical irritant. That’s from the people who actually make it.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
In the piece itself, Bartlett notes that tales of Trump's ignorance on policy matters have become legendary, and he says there is no evidence that things have improved over the last three-and-a-half years.
According to a report from the Daily Beast's Hannah Seligson, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner can expect a rocky road when it comes to social acceptance if they decide to return to Manhattan after serving as chief advisers to the highly unpopular Donald Trump.
As the report notes, the two have stood by and supported the president during the past three and half years of what the author calls "national atrocities" -- and that hasn't gone unnoticed by close friends and causal associates in the city where they both grew up.