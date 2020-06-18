Quantcast
Connect with us

Black man killed in shootout with California deputies days after half brother found hanged from tree

Published

1 min ago

on

The half brother of a Black man found hanging from a tree last week in Southern California has been shot to death by sheriff’s deputies.

Terron Boone, whose half brother Robert Fuller was found hanged in Palmdale, was fatally shot Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies during a shootout Wednesday afternoon in Kern County, reported the Los Angeles Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

An attorney for the Fuller family confirmed that Boone was the man killed by deputies during the shootout about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Rosamond, which is about 20 miles north of Palmdale.

Lt. Robert Westphal of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the killing happened as part of a kidnapping and assault investigation.

Westphal said detectives followed a car the suspect was riding in to an apartment complex, where deputies attempted a traffic stop, but investigators said Boone fired at least five shots at them.

The woman driving the car was shot once in the chest and a 7-year-old girl in the back seat was not injured.

Westphal said the woman was treated and released from an area hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

None of the plainclothes deputies or their unmarked vehicles were equipped with cameras, but surveillance video recorded nearby showed voices yelling out “hands up” before gunfire erupted.

Boone’s half brother was found hanging from a tree June 10 in a Palmdale park, days after attending a Black Lives Matter demonstration, and family members and their supporters have asked for a new investigation challenging the suicide ruling.

The sheriff’s office said it would conduct a full investigation, with help from the FBI and state attorney general.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

How the ‘religious left’ is trying to save your rights from the GOP’s hypocrisy

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Donald Trump's upside-down Bible photo-op at St. John's Church has led to unprecedented blowback from retired military generals, culminating in a mea culpa from Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. But the religious pushback was similarly sharp, starting with the Rev. Gini Gerbasi, an Episcopal priest who was among those "literally DRIVEN OFF of the St. John's, Lafayette Square patio with tear gas and concussion grenades," as she described on Facebook — an extraordinary use of state power to crush religious liberty. A bevy of leaders from the Episcopal Church spoke out forcefully, soon joined by Catholics, Lutherans and others, including some evangelicals.
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bolton declares Trump not ‘fit for office’ in new interview after refusing to testify in impeachment saga

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

John Bolton has now called President Donald Trump not “fit for office” as he promotes his new book detailing claims of incompetence and wrongdoing.

The former national security adviser threatened to sue if subpoenaed by the House impeachment inquiry, but he told ABC News months later the president was unfit for office.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘You hired him genius’: Trump hammered with mockery for denouncing Bolton as a ‘wacko dope’

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump launched a late-night attack against his former national security adviser John Bolton -- whom he called a "wacko" and a "dope" -- and other social media users wondered why he'd hired a man like that.

Bolton is publishing a new book that contains explosive claims of incompetence and wrongdoing, which he refused to testify about before Congress during Trump's impeachment trial, and the president lashed out as excerpts start making news -- and as the Justice Department asks a judge to halt the publication.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image