Black teen found hanged outside suburban Houston school: police

A Black teenager was found hanged outside an elementary school in a case Texas deputies are investigating as a suicide.

The teenage boy was found in a remote corner on Ehrhardt Elementary School property in Spring, and Harris County sheriff’s deputies said evidence points to suicide, reported the Houston Chronicle.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video, spoke to neighbors and examined other evidence that they said indicated the teen had killed himself.

The apparent suicide is the second reported this week in Harris County, where Houston police said a Latino man was found hanged early Monday.

That man was inaccurately reported online as a Black man, and social media postings have questioned the investigation of his death.

Houston police said family members described that man as suicidal, and they said they found no evidence of foul play.

Two other Black men have been found hanged recently in Southern California, and the public has called for additional investigations after their deaths were ruled likely suicides.