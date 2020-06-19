Quantcast
Bolton’s concentration camp allegations about Trump backed up by ex-admin officials: Trump ‘couldn’t care less’

Published

3 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump is once again in a scandal over “concentration camps” thanks to a new book from former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

The forthcoming memoir recounts Trump encouraging Chinese leader Xi Jinping to continue forcing Uighur Muslims into the concentration camps.

“Throughout his presidency, nine current and former senior administration officials say, Trump has exhibited a callous indifference to what has been described as crimes against humanity and cultural genocide taking place in China’s western Xinjiang province,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday.

“He couldn’t give a sh*t,” one former senior Trump official told The Beast.

“It was clear to most based off my conversations with the national security team that the president couldn’t care less about this,” a former GOP national security official told The Beast.

Trump’s fans think America was ‘great’ when the Confederacy was thriving: conservative columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Jeniffer Rubin says she's finally figured out when Trump supporters thought America was "great."

According to Rubin, implicit in the "MAGA" slogan is a desire to "go back to a time when whites — white men, to be specific — were numerically, politically, economically and culturally unchallenged."

"But when was this, exactly? 1950? 1920?" Rubin asks. "We might have to go back to the 19th century."

Rubin contends that one hint of this was when President Trump this week restated his support for U.S. Army bases to "retain names of Confederate traitors and white supremacists."

CNN’s Sanjay Gupta reveals how many Trump Tulsa rally fans are likely to become COVID-19 ‘superspreaders’

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is among the many public health experts warning that President Donald Trump's Tulsa, Oklahoma rally will cause an uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Currently, eight states are having an increase in coronavirus cases that are 50 percent or higher than in previous cases. Oklahoma, in particular, is experiencing a record number of cases, much larger than when the state shutdown with a shelter-in-place order. Their highest day came Thursday, with over 450 total cases. The previous high was the day before, with over 280 cases. Before noon on Friday, it was reported in Oklahoma that there were 352 new COVID-19 in the state.

Arara people of Brazilian Amazon ‘very worried’ as vulnerable tribe faces highest known COVID-19 infection rate in region

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

"President Bolsonaro is now overseeing the destruction both of a once-thriving people, and the rainforests they managed and looked after for millennia. Brazilian and international solidarity to resist this genocide is desperately needed."

As criticism of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's response to the coronavirus pandemic continues to stack up, global Indigenous rights advocates and the Arara people are raising new concerns that the crisis could devastate the recently-contacted tribe in the Xingu basin of the Amazon rainforest.

