Bolton’s concentrations camp allegations backed up by ex-administration officials: Trump ‘couldn’t care less’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is once again in a scandal over “concentration camps” thanks to a new book from former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

The forthcoming memoir recounts Trump encouraging Chinese leader Xi Jinping to continue forcing Uighur Muslims into the concentration camps.

“Throughout his presidency, nine current and former senior administration officials say, Trump has exhibited a callous indifference to what has been described as crimes against humanity and cultural genocide taking place in China’s western Xinjiang province,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday.

“He couldn’t give a sh*t,” one former senior Trump official told The Beast.

“It was clear to most based off my conversations with the national security team that the president couldn’t care less about this,” a former GOP national security official told The Beast.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
AMC Theatres CEO slammed for saying he won’t mandate masks to avoid ‘political controversy’

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

On Thursday, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron announced his cinemas would begin reopening — but made it clear he would not require moviegoers to wear masks, because he didn't "want to be drawn into a political controversy."

Aron's justification triggered outrage, with commenters on social media slamming him for treating a public health policy as politics, and for putting his workers and customers in danger.

Canceling my AMC membership because there isn’t anything political about wearing a mask. It’s just a GOOD PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE THAT WILL HELP SAVE LIVES! https://t.co/il1UiegMro

NYT editorial board warns Trump’s policies are ‘exporting’ coronavirus to other countries

Published

52 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

On Thursday, The New York Times editorial board warned that President Donald Trump's policies are not only letting coronavirus spread in America, but "exporting" it abroad.

"The United States, with the largest number of coronavirus cases in the world, is now consciously spreading the pandemic beyond its borders by continuing to deport thousands of immigrants, many infected with the coronavirus, to poor countries ill equipped to cope with the disease," wrote the board.

Trump ‘meltdown’ expected after Fox News poll shows him losing by double digits

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Fox News released a new poll on Thursday showing President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by double digits in the 2020 presidential election.

In May, Fox News found Biden leading by 8 percentage points, 48% to 40%.

That lead expanded in the last month with the poll now finding Biden leading by 12 percentage points, 50% to 38%.

On the president's favorite social media platform, commentators predicted Trump would lash out at Fox News for broadcasting the results of a poll showing Trump losing.

Here's some of what people were saying.

https://twitter.com/denisewu/status/1273739339000774656

