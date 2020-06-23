‘Born-Again Karen’: Top Trump campaign attorney mocked for suggesting ‘they’ are trying to ‘cancel Christianity’

Jenna Ellis, Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, is being mocked on social media after posting a tweet suggesting Christianity is under attack and might be canceled. Few seem to know that her tweet follows her diatribe posted at the far right Breitbart website falsely claiming “The Left Will Cancel the Constitution.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellis is an anti-LGBTQ religious extremist who supports criminalizing homosexuality. GLAAD has an entire page documenting her attacks on the LGBTQ community.

“I’m going on record now,” Ellis dramatically declared in a tweet (which automatically is on the record,) Monday night. “If they try to cancel Christianity, if they try to force me to apologize or recant my Faith, I will not bend, I will not waver, I will not break. On Christ the solid Rock I stand. And I’m proud to be an American.”

Ellis, a constitutional law attorney, did not say who “they” are, but presumably is aware of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Despite claiming “the left” is going to “cancel” the Constitution, there is no evidence that Christianity or the nation’s founding document are in danger of being deleted.

Many on social media mocked Ellis.

A Born-Again Karen… — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wait, Chritianity got cancelled? Maybe they can picked up by Netflix. — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) June 23, 2020

I can’t believe I got to say this to a lawyer, beczuze Jenna, no religion is going anywhere because they are protected under the first amendment of the constitution and you know that so stop with the fear mongering. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) June 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve been protesting in D.C. with other Christians over the past few weeks, and I’ve heard about dismantling white supremacy and defunding police and holding our country’s history accountable but not once—even amid group prayer—have I had my faith shamed. Sit down, Jenna. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re an official enabler for a guy who constantly bears false witness, commits adultery, divorces, covets other men’s wives, steals from charities, ignores the Golden Rule, and never asked God for forgiveness, you break that “solid Rock” faith everyday, hypocrite. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna, if there is ever a war on thought, I assure you, you won’t be drafted. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 23, 2020

A. What the hell is she talking about? Who is “they”? B. $10 bucks says she “breaks” at the first sign of lions. People like her always break first. https://t.co/nS1nw1FED5 — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna’s on a mission to defend something that no one is attacking. Also, if anyone tried to criticize her corrupt and unfaithful president, she’s gonna defend him. Even if he hurts innocent people with his shitty policies. Because that’s what Jesus would want. — International Man of Misery (@brownguyburns) June 23, 2020

What if they ask you to support a man who said that he grabs women by the crotch? What will you do about that? — JRehling (@JRehling) June 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Same with the Muslim faith, yes? — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) June 23, 2020

“They?” Get back behind the curtains, drama queen. No one is doing anything to Christianity. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 22, 2020

Conservative Christianity’s Fake Paranoia in a Nutshell: “I’m pretending you’re going to take away a faith I don’t even practice!” What would REALLY get them salty? If you made them follow Jesus. Then, things would get VERY tense. “Give all my money to WHOM?” https://t.co/pYO2DmENl8 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Jesus was a radical lefty Jenna – he hung with society’s fringe-dwellers, forsook material possessions, and confronted the money in the temple. He quit his job to join the resistance. So no, Christianity won’t be cancelled by anybody. — Luke Herring (@lhjh70) June 23, 2020

Every so-called Christian who is worshipping the altar of trump has already canceled their Christianity, Jenna. And that ain’t rock you’re standing on…it’s quicksand. https://t.co/KbZlS0LYTl — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Hey, the Cold War called and wants its boogeyman back. — Always Say Yes (@AlwaysSayYes) June 23, 2020

the self-victimization is strong with this one — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) June 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m going on record now: If they try to cancel the McRib, if they try to force me to eat a Filet O-Fish, I will not bend, I will not waver, I will not break. On Mayor McCheese the solid Rock I stand. And I’m proud to be an American. — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) June 23, 2020

Posing as brave in the face of fictional oppression is the ultimate privilege. https://t.co/1PLo3isiRE — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) June 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT