Brazil starts testing Oxford coronavirus vaccine
Researchers in Brazil began administering an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University to volunteers, the Federal University of Sao Paulo said Wednesday.
The vaccine, developed together with pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca, is one of the most promising of the dozens that researchers worldwide are racing to test and bring to market.
Known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, it is already being tested in volunteers in Britain, and is due to start being administered this week in South Africa, as well.
The Federal University of Sao Paulo (UNIFESP), which is coordinating the study in Brazil, said in a statement its researchers had begun issuing the first doses Tuesday to health workers with a high likelihood of coming into contact with the new coronavirus, including doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers.
Researchers “began triaging volunteers Saturday … following the protocols established for the study. Participants must test negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” the university said in a statement.
“Starting Tuesday, volunteers with a negative blood test were administered the vaccine.”
Volunteers must be between 18 and 55 years old and work “on the front line” of the pandemic at the Sao Paulo-UNIFESP Hospital, it said.
Brazil’s acting health minister, Eduardo Pazuello, said Tuesday the country was close to signing a contract to be able to produce the vaccine domestically.
The vaccine will be administered to 2,000 volunteers in all in Brazil.
More than 4,000 participants are enrolled in the clinical trial in Britain, with another 10,000 due to be recruited, according to Oxford.
Brazil was selected because it is one of the countries where the virus is spreading fastest. It has the second-highest caseload and death toll worldwide after the United States, with more than 1.1 million people infected and 52,000 killed so far.
Experts say under-testing in the country of 212 million people means the real numbers are probably much higher.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
2020 New York marathon canceled over pandemic: organizer
New York's famed marathon, planned for November 1, 2020, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Wednesday.
Calling the cancellation "incredibly disappointing," Michael Capiraso, head of the New York Road Runners organization, said "it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective."
The world's largest marathon -- 53,640 runners finished in 2019 -- New York's race was set to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020
"While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first," said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement.
James Mattis warns Americans to wear a mask in PSA: Coronavirus ‘is not going away on its own’
On Wednesday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump's former Secretary of Defense, ex-Marine General James Mattis, urged the American people to follow pandemic guidelines in a new public service announcement.
"Hello neighbors, I'm Jim Mattis," he begins in the clip, which was uploaded to YouTube on Monday by the city of Richland, Washington. "I'm here to talk about that nasty little virus, COVID."
Mattis warned that the virus "is not going away on its own" and concluded, "Let's wear those face coverings and let's work together on this to beat COVID."
Ex-Palm Beach County mayor roasts residents who think face mask rules are a ‘Constitutional crisis’
Melissa McKinlay, the former mayor of Palm Beach County and current Palm Beach County commissioner, mocked protesters who screamed at her during a public vote to mandate wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While appearing on CNN, McKinlay said that many of the people who complained that wearing masks infringed on their personal freedoms have no idea what actual government oppression is.
"Their argument is, this is some sort of Constitutional crisis," she said. "Let me just say, a Constitutional crisis is voter suppression. It's discrimination based on race. It's not trying to address a public health epidemic by asking people to wear masks to curb the spread of this virus. If you want to make this a Constitutional crisis, let's talk about the 120,000-plus dead Americans who are no longer able to pursue their happiness."