‘Buckle up’: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch warns Trump willing to do literally anything to win re-election

Deutsch said last week’s brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters outside the White House was a harbinger of what’s to come.
“June 1 was the beginning — buckle up,” he said. “Things we have not thought about historically will happen. Like I said, even him starting a war, wherever your mind can take you, the lowest step what this caged animal — I’m not literally calling him a caged animal — but what a caged animal can do, he is capable of doing. I think the next five months will be the most tumultuous months our country has ever seen throughout history.”
The pandemic has deftly illustrated two lessons that we, as a civilization, must learn in order to survive:
1. Science does not care about your political ideology.
2. The economic status quo — namely, free market capitalism — is fatally flawed, in ways that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to light.
The first lesson was evident in President Donald Trump's initial response to the coronavirus. Despite being warned as early as January that it was an existential threat, he dismissed his advisers' concerns as "alarmist" and did everything he could to ignore and downplay the problem so that the stock market wouldn't be negatively impacted. It took him more than ten weeks to declare a state of national emergency and, even then, America's ability to respond to the pandemic was weakened by the various budget-cutting policies he implemented prior to the pandemic that ignored expert advice and made it more difficult for the Centers for Disease Control to do its job.
There have been many moments during the last four years where the United States would have been much better off with no president at all. An empty Oval Office would be preferable to the one now occupied by Donald Trump.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough fact-checked Attorney General William Barr's demonstrably false claims about gassing peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C.
The attorney general insisted U.S. Park Police and the National Guard had acted appropriately, but the "Morning Joe" host called out his false claims to justify their actions.
"That's Attorney General William Barr once again defending the forceful removal of peaceful protesters outside the White House so the president could have a photo op holding up a Bible," Scarborough said. "Barr repeatedly asserted the actions by the police were appropriate. I thought it was interesting, he said they were forceful when met with resistance. You can ask the cameraman from Australia who was sitting down and recording things who got bashed in the head."