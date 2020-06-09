Buffalo police dispatcher suspended for calling protesters ‘wild animals’: ‘Allow officers to shoot and kill!’

A Buffalo dispatcher was suspended over his “reprehensible” social media postings.
The city’s police commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended civilian employee Bob Marth without pay and opened an internal investigation in the Facebook posts ranting about protests against police brutality, reported WBFO-TV.
“Enough is enough!! What is going on is uncalled for,” Marth posted last week, in a misspelled rant. “F*cken wild animals … and what do you do to an animal that’s rabid out of control you take it out!! Mayor stop being a patsy to these f*cks and give the order!!! Allow the officers to shoot to kill!!”
Marth, who also celebrated Hong Kong police for using blue-dye water cannons to shoot protesters, listed himself on Facebook as a security guard for Allied Universal, Chase Investigations and Shea’s Performing Arts Center, in addition to his work for the police department.
Lockwood denounced the post as “reprehensible” and took disciplinary action, which is the second time in a week he’s done so.
The commissioner also suspended two police officers without pay for shoving a 75-year-old protester who fell backwards and suffered a serious head injury, and the pair was later charged with felony assault.
President Donald Trump spread Kremlin-linked conspiracy theories about the protester, who he described as an anti-fascist “provocateur.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.