Buses roll into Washington DC filled with military troops

It is clear that the military has been dispatched, despite reports that Defense Secretary Mark Esper reversed the plan to send active-duty troops into the city.

The moment was captured by Joyce Karam, who tweeted that as she was posting,there was a helicopter roaming around the city along with police sirens.

Troops headed to La Fayette Park area which has been blocked today. Defense Secretary Esper was going to pull back active military from DC this morning but decision reversed after White House meeting pic.twitter.com/MswWxR3iHs — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) June 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Walked past multiple caravans of armed military and police on my way home from the protest where people are singing and dancing. #DCPROTEST #DefundThePolice — lauren (@laurchamp) June 4, 2020

@PoPville @wusa9 about 6-7 bus loads of #military persons were just dropped off by 15th and L. You can see how it wasn’t to protect from a handful of “looters” but to terrorize protestors. Riot gear, but there’s no riot #shame #DC #statehood now! pic.twitter.com/tkc5EQa9Vr — Tanvi (@Tanvi_Ajmera) June 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

There were reports Tuesday evening of the military using helicopters to scare protesters by flying them very low.

ADVERTISEMENT

Military taking photos of the crowd at the DC protest today on 16th and I. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/hZze0d1Yt7 — Sarah O'Malley (@_somalley_) June 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

There have also been reports of men with weapons, helmets and body army who won’t say who they work for, but don’t have an insignia on their uniforms.