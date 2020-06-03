Quantcast
Buses roll into Washington DC filled with military troops

9 mins ago

It is clear that the military has been dispatched, despite reports that Defense Secretary Mark Esper reversed the plan to send active-duty troops into the city.

The moment was captured by Joyce Karam, who tweeted that as she was posting,there was a helicopter roaming around the city along with police sirens.

There were reports Tuesday evening of the military using helicopters to scare protesters by flying them very low.

There have also been reports of men with weapons, helmets and body army who won’t say who they work for, but don’t have an insignia on their uniforms.


