BUSTED: Key Trump aide caught pushing racist vigilantism on social media

Published

1 min ago

on

Video of a chainsaw-wielding Texas man threatening protesters while shouting the n-word went viral on Friday.

While many people were shocked by the video, one of President Donald Trump’s top advisors supported the racism and vigilantism in documented in the video, according to a new report.

“President Donald Trump and his allies for years have amplified racist messages on Twitter while simultaneously reaching out to black and Hispanic voters, a dissonant balancing act that’s now rocking the GOP amid nationwide racial-justice protests,” Politico reported Saturday. “The two competing forces collided Saturday on the Twitter feed of Trump campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp, when she boosted a tweet that lauded a man in Texas in a viral video as he yelled the n-word and wielded a chainsaw to chase away anti-racism demonstrators.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently Schlapp thought her post wouldn’t be as offensive if the n-word were edited out.

“After POLITICO reached out to her and the campaign, Schlapp then retweeted another account that posted a version of the video that muted the racist slur,” Politico noted. It appears both posts have subsequently been scrubbed from her Twitter account.

“Beyond Trump’s inner circle, Republicans have been under fire over racist social-media posts in Texas, where the chainsaw incident happened, triggering strife within GOP circles,” Politico explained. “Against this backdrop, Schlapp‘s retweet highlighted how the Trump campaign operates in contradictory worlds of its own making. On one hand, Schlapp favorably promoted a man spewing anti-black racism and on the other she urged black people to vote for Trump just three days prior in an online campaign discussion on race.”

Watch video of the incident:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
