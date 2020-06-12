Quantcast
California cop killing suspect wrote far-right 'boogaloo' slogans in blood: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The California man who ambushed two Santa Cruz County deputies, killing one of them, reportedly scrawled right-wing extremist phrases in blood on a car before he was arrested, NBC News reports.

Steven Carrillo killed Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller and critically injured another deputy on June 6th. He also threw pipe bombs at police. Before he was arrested, he wrote the word “boog” and “I became unreasonable” in blood on the hood of a car. As NBC News points out, “Boog” is short for boogaloo, which is a far-right anti-government movement that originated on the extremist site 4chan.

‘”I became unreasonable’ is a reference to a quote written by Marvin Heemeyer, an anti-government extremist who bulldozed 13 buildings in Granby, Colorado, in retribution for a zoning dispute,” NBC reports. “Heemeyer killed himself after the rampage, which occurred on June 4, 2004, almost 16 years to the day of Carrillo’s attack.”

Read the full report over at NBC News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
