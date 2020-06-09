Calls are renewed to ‘defund the police,’ but what does that mean?
CHICAGO — For those not closely following efforts to reform the Chicago Police Department or other departments across the nation, a call to “defund the police” might sound surprising or even alarming.But the concept has been widely discussed for several years, brought forward by activists and reformers, who question the dedication of tax dollars in the wake of numerous scandals in the Chicago Police Department.Tax dollars would be better spent on community programming or efforts that can more adequately address some of the deep-rooted social problems, such as drug addiction or mental health co…
Republican candidate attacks George Floyd’s niece after she asks ‘when has America ever been great?’
George "Perry" Floyd's niece Brooke Williams took to the pulpit Tuesday to beg an end to a "corrupt and broken" system. But it was her knock on "Make America Great Again" that sent conservative supporters of President Donald Trump into a tailspin of pearl-clutching and attacks on a mourning family.
“Why must the system be corrupt and broken? Laws were already put in place for the African American system to fail,” Brooke Williams said. “These laws need to be changed.”
“No more hate crimes, please," she continued through tears. "Someone said, ‘Make America great again,’ but when has America ever been great?”
‘It was a shocking thing to say’: Republicans aren’t even trying to defend Trump’s Buffalo tweet
On Tuesday, Politico reported that many high-ranking Republicans aren't even bothering to try to defend President Donald Trump's tweet attacking the 75-year-old Buffalo protester pushed to the ground by police. Instead, they are either offering condemnation or refusing comment altogether.
"If there was ever a tweet from President Donald Trump that Senate Republicans didn’t want to touch, it’s this one," reported Marianne Levine and Burgess Everett. "For four years, Senate Republicans have endured a regular gantlet of reporters’ questions about Trump tweets, ranging from attacks on their own colleagues to telling a handful of congresswomen of color to 'go back' to the countries they came from. Trump’s tweet Tuesday morning attacking a 75-year old protester in Buffalo — who was shoved by the police and bled from his head after falling — stunned some in a caucus that’s grown used to the president’s active Twitter feed."
White House claims violence incited at George Floyd protests in Miami linked to Venezuela’s Maduro
WASHINGTON — The White House said Friday it has information that individuals linked to Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro have incited violence at protests in the United States spurred by George Floyd’s death.U.S. Sen Rick Scott, R-Fla., also highlighted a similar report earlier in the week, promising Wednesday on Twitter that the U.S. government would crack down on any operatives tied to Latin American dictators who instigate conflict in Miami as part of the protests.Neither offered proof of the allegations, and the White House declined to discuss “non-open source information” that had led to t... (more…)