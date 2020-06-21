Calls for new impeachment hearings a ‘waste of time’ because Senate Republicans are ‘corrupt’: Dem Nadler

Appearing on CNN on Sunday morning, House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said there was no value in attempting to impeach Attorney General Bill Barr — or Donald Trump –over the firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman because Republicans in the Senate are “corrupt” and would do nothing.

Speaking with “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper, Nadler expressed disgust with the president over his latest firing and with Republicans who will do nothing about it.

“I know you announced you’re going to investigate why Berman was fired,” host Tapper suggested. “Some congressional Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren have said that this is it, this is the last straw, Attorney General Bill Barr needs to be impeached. You have not gone that far do you think calls for his impeachment are premature?”

“No, I don’t think calls for impeachment are premature, any more than the calls for the president’s impeachment are premature,” he replied. “But they are a waste of time at this point because we do know we have a corrupt Senate which will not consider the evidence and the facts. So we’re instead going to do what we have to do without that. and including barring $50 million from his own personal budget.”

“You’re calling every Senate Republican who voted to acquit President Trump corrupt?” Tapper pressed.

“I think in the sense of being corrupt against the interest of the country, yes,” Nadler replied.

