Quantcast
Connect with us

Census officials furious as White House meddles in agency with partisan appointments: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Tuesday, Politico reported that officials at the Census Bureau are angry over the White House decision to appoint two partisans to important roles — at exactly the moment the nonpartisan agency is undertaking the Census count.

“Last Monday, Commerce deputy secretary Karen Dunn Kelley informed Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham and his career deputy, Ron Jarmin, that the two new appointees, Commerce aides Nathaniel T. Cogley and Adam Korzeniewski, had been installed in senior roles at the Census Bureau — a move that blindsided both of them, according to a Census Bureau official,” reported Daniel Lippman.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cogley, a frequent radio commentator who received a Ph.D. in political science from Yale in 2013 and was the head of the department of government, legal studies and philosophy at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, will be deputy director for policy,” said the report. “Korzeniewski, now a senior adviser for Cogley, once worked as a Republican political consultant for the failed Staten Island congressional run of Joey Saladino, a Trumpy young YouTube star known as ‘Joey Salads.'”

One Census Bureau official said, “No one has expressed any support for the decision … There’s great concern.” Another source said, “They basically swallowed hard. They have no choice, and they must do it.”

President Donald Trump’s administration previously sought to meddle in the Census by forcing the inclusion of a question on citizenship status — which experts broadly warned would lead to an undercount of minorities. In 2019, the Supreme Court blocked the change, in light of evidence the administration lied about the purpose behind it.

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

America is in free fall — and at risk of becoming a failed state

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

You know that feeling when you trip on the street and instantly sense that you’re about to crash hard and there’s no way to prevent it? As gravity has its way with you, all you can do is watch yourself going down. Yeah, that feeling.

I had it the other day on my way to a Black Lives Matter demonstration when I caught my toe on a curb and pitched forward. As time slowed down, I saw not my past, but my future, pass before my eyes -- a future that would at worst include months of rehabbing a broken hip and at best a few weeks hobbling around on crutches. I was lucky. Nothing was broken and I’ll probably be off the crutches by the time you read this.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Neal Katyal breaks down why the Supreme Court may rule to release Trump’s taxes because of his Russia scandal

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal explained on MSNBC on Tuesday why President Donald Trump's latest Russia scandals could make it more likely that the U.S. Supreme Court rules against him on the questions of turning over his tax returns to investigators.

Katyal was interviewed by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on "The Beat."

"I think what has happened over the last couple of days, and Ari, the beginning of your show was all about this, the whole Russia story I think may very color what is going on, even at the Supreme Court, because it does add fuel to the fire that our Congress should figure out what in the world is going on with Donald Trump and Russia," Katyal said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

90 percent of state and local judges sanctioned for misconduct stay on the bench: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

Judicial misconduct has often hit headlines, from former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore's order for lower state courts to ignore the Supreme Court's ruling on same-sex marriage, to a Texas judge who instructed a jury that God had told him a sex trafficking defendant was innocent. But the problem is widespread — and judges are rarely held to full account.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image