Quantcast
Connect with us

Chaos erupts at peaceful Black Lives Matter protest after white man pulls out a gun

Published

1 min ago

on

A peaceful protest of Black Lives Matter activists erupted into chaos when a white North Carolina man whipped out a weapon.

Twenty-five-year-old Harold Walker pulled a gun on two other white men during peaceful protests in Reidsville, North Carolina Monday night, reported RockinghamNow.

“It remains unclear if the incident that took place at around 9:30 p.m. was related to the protest in which demonstrators asked for fair treatment of minorities by police,” the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Either way, police were quick to arrest Walker and charge him with carrying a concealed weapon.

There were about 100 protesters gathered to speak out against police brutality, but several hours into the gathering was when Walker pulled out his gun and pointed it toward men standing near a parked car by the police department’s main entrance.

“Protesters scattered, screaming and seeking cover across the street,” the report said.

There were men in diesel trucks trying to intimidate protesters by taking turns stopping near the protest site and slamming on their accelerators to create dark smoke blowing in the face of the protesters.

You can read the full report at RockinghamNow.com.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Hope Hicks was behind Trump photo-op stunt that led to peaceful protesters being teargassed: reports

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

According to reports from both the New York Times and the Daily Mail, Hope Hicks, who now serves as counselor to the president, was the brains behind having Donald Trump leisurely stroll from the White House over to St. John's church for a photo-op that has turned into a public relations disaster for the administration.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pentagon distances itself from White House move to gas protesters for photo-op

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Monday, President Donald Trump responded to reports that he was rushed to the bunker as protesters surrounded the White House, by having the military gas the activists so he could walk to St. John's church and do a photo-op with an upsidedown Bible.

Now, senior defense officials are saying that Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley didn't intend to be part of Trump's photo-op.

After the briefing from the president when Trump announced he was going to "a very special place," Esper and Milley left, intending to review National Guard troops in the area, said Missy Ryan at the Washington Post.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is ‘literally and figuratively isolated’ as he struggles to modify his approach to ongoing racial unrest: op-ed

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

According to reports, President Trump's advisers had been urging him to abandon the politics of grievance and shift his focus to uniting the country. But in the end, as always, "Trump’s gut won out," Sam Stein and Asawin Suebsaengwrote in The Daily Beast this Tuesday.

"Through it all, Trump was resistant. Barricaded in the halls of the White House, he fumed at the job being done by others, tweeted his rage, and then, finally, dabbled in a bit of strongman showmanship that would have come off as even more dictatorial if it hadn’t been so poorly rehearsed," write Stein and Suebsaeng, referring to Trump's photo op in front of a vandalized D.C. church.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image