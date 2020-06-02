Chaos erupts at peaceful Black Lives Matter protest after white man pulls out a gun

A peaceful protest of Black Lives Matter activists erupted into chaos when a white North Carolina man whipped out a weapon.
Twenty-five-year-old Harold Walker pulled a gun on two other white men during peaceful protests in Reidsville, North Carolina Monday night, reported RockinghamNow.
“It remains unclear if the incident that took place at around 9:30 p.m. was related to the protest in which demonstrators asked for fair treatment of minorities by police,” the report said.
Either way, police were quick to arrest Walker and charge him with carrying a concealed weapon.
There were about 100 protesters gathered to speak out against police brutality, but several hours into the gathering was when Walker pulled out his gun and pointed it toward men standing near a parked car by the police department’s main entrance.
“Protesters scattered, screaming and seeking cover across the street,” the report said.
There were men in diesel trucks trying to intimidate protesters by taking turns stopping near the protest site and slamming on their accelerators to create dark smoke blowing in the face of the protesters.
You can read the full report at RockinghamNow.com.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.