‘Clearly he’s losing’: GOP strategist explains Trump is headed for defeat because the public is tired of his ‘insane’ antics
On MSNBC Saturday, Lincoln Project strategist and longtime Republican consultant John Weaver laid out the key reason President Donald Trump is struggling for re-election.
“Clearly he’s losing,” said Weaver. “Look, we’re in the middle of a pandemic that is much worse than it needs to be because of his malfeasance at the beginning and throughout the course of it. We’re deep in a recession. He has no vision. Look at that softball answer that he gave Sean Hannity, and he was going down some sort of insane reminiscence with — about he and Melania driving through Washington. I didn’t really understand what the hell he was talking about.”
“Adam Serwer wrote in The Atlantic that it’s hard for Donald Trump to run against another white guy,” said host Joy Reid. “It’s become clear the Republican Party is struggling to run against an old, moderate white guy. With you running ads like that and Biden almost coming across like a cross-partisan president, what could Trump even do about — against that?”
“Well, I think you touched on it early on,” said Weaver. “This is going to be a referendum on Donald Trump, right? And normally an incumbent will get about one point maybe above whatever his job approval number is, and Trump’s job approval number now is somewhere between 38 and 41. That’s where he’s stopping. He’s got a 50 very hard negative. He’s in this box canyon that he can’t get out of.”
“The other thing about Joe Biden is, people see him as a stable leader, and in our ad that we just showed, people are yearning to go back to presidents that know how to conduct themselves in crisis,” said Weaver. “Right now, they wake up every day and it’s insane Groundhog Day, every day, with this president. They want to get back to just a bit of normalcy. No family, no business small or large, no sports team, no anything could be conducted this way where every day is based on the mood of the person at the top, or whether he’s tweeting attacking someone, or whether his ego needs to be massaged. People are really tired.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
‘Democratic pigs!’ Woman throws a profanity-filled tantrum at Trader Joe’s after being told to wear a mask
On Saturday, a viral video circulated of a woman at a newly opened Trader Joe's in North Hollywood, California, throwing a fit after people scolded her for not wearing a face mask in the store.
"You think this is okay?" she screamed in the video as customers and employees surrounded her, before slamming down her shopping basket and storming out. "You f**king pigs! You're f**king Democratic pigs, all of you!"
Catching sight of the man filming her, she shouted, "That man harassed me for not wearing a mask!" She later claimed "I have a breathing problem!" and that her doctor "won't let her" wear a mask.
2020 Election
‘A lot of red lights flashing’ for Republicans now that Trump’s economy won’t save his re-election bid: report
According to a Bloomberg report, Donald Trump's chances of being re-elected are continuing to collapse despite the fact that some polls still show voters believe he would be better at handling the U.S. economy than Joe Biden -- and that has GOP consultants frantic.
According to one longtime GOP analyst whose career dates back to the Ronald Reagan administration, he's not optimistic about the president's chances in November.
Bloomberg reports, "Donald Trump can see one bright spot amid a sea of public opinion polls predicting he’ll lose to Joe Biden -- a majority of voters in the states he needs to win trust him to manage the economy. But Republican strategists say they doubt Trump’s promise that the economy will quickly recover and that he can rebuild it to its former strength will win over voters more concerned for the first time with a public health crisis and while the economy is still hobbled by high unemployment and slow growth."
‘Sickening’: Trump slammed by Dem lawmaker for staying silent while Russians pay bounty for US troop deaths
On Saturday, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) tore into President Donald Trump over the new report that Russia has been offering bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan — and Trump continued to publicly seek favors for Russia during that time.
"It is chilling. It is sickening. And it's shocking, but maybe it shouldn't be," said Dean. "This is how rotten to the core this president is. He doesn't seem to have any compassion or understanding. He doesn't seem to really love this country. He doesn't seem to really understand our Constitution. He certainly curries favor with our enemies and disrespects and disregards our allies and our friends."