CNN doctor demands Anthony Fauci ‘fess up on whether Trump slowed coronavirus testing
On CNN’s “OutFront” Monday, Jonathan Reiner, a health analyst and former cardiologist to Dick Cheney, demanded the Trump administration give answers on whether President Donald Trump deliberately obstructed COVID-19 testing in the United States, as he claimed at his rally in Tulsa.
“Dr. Reiner, this as the president says, it is a joke, the comment he made on testing,” said host Erin Burnett. “All of his team are saying it’s a joke. It’s pretty clear to me it is not a joke because he said the same thing dead seriously in different ways six other times. Do you think in any way he was just trying to be funny?”
“No, not at all,” said Reiner. “A week ago in The Wall Street Journal, the president was quoted as calling testing, quote, ‘overrated.’ One of our original sins of our pandemic response is our slow ramp-up of testing. Many wonder whether all of the difficulties could be attributed to incompetence, and now we hear the president basically state that he has instructed his people to slow testing.”
“The first patient in the United States tested positive on January 20,” said Reiner. “On March 1, the day the first patient tested positive in New York, the U.S. had only done a total of 8,000 tests. And during that time the virus was multiplying everywhere. So to hear that the president has perhaps slowed testing … is mind-boggling. It is a dereliction of duty.”
“I’d like to know from people like Tony Fauci and Deborah Birx and Secretary Azar and FDA Commissioner Hahn whether they were ever told to slow testing in the United States,” added Reiner. “This is really a breach of trust.”
Black former NASCAR driver backs Bubba Wallace over noose incident and says race fans ‘live in a time warp’
In an interview with CNN Monday, former NASCAR driver Bill Lester explained that many of the fans of the sport are living in a "time warp." His comment came after NASCAR's only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, found a noose hanging in his garage stall after competing at Talladega in Alabama over the weekend.
Lester, who was the only Black full-time driver in NASCAR until 2007, told CNN that he found the noose incident "frankly unbelievable" that something like that could happen from within the organization.
"It is so sad and unfortunate that's the case. It's a clear indication that the country has a long way to go," he said. "I applaud NASCAR and commend them for making the statement they made with regard to quality and making the environment welcoming for everybody. But for some they're just not able to apparently let go of their old ways. They need to get with the times."
Trump ‘lashing out at everybody’ as firings loom due to Tulsa fiasco: CNN
President Donald Trump is still raging at campaign staffers over his sparsely attended Tulsa rally, according to reports.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins reported that campaign manager Brad Parscale and other officials could be replaced over the rally -- which drew slightly more than 10 percent of their worst-case scenario prediction of 60,000.
"Kayleigh McEnany said this morning she spoke with the president and he was not angry, but that is not what multiple people talking to the president since Saturday night said, and they described the president seething over the fact of so many empty rows in that arena on Saturday night after expectations had been high," Collins said. "The president had been told that nearly a million people requested tickets, expecting it to be a full arena and then it wasn't, and we know this is a president who pays very close attention to crowd size and mocks others when they do not have substantial ones, so this is not gone over well."
NASCAR fans snapping up Confederate merchandise as Bubba Wallace noose incident investigated
On CNN Monday, following the incident where a noose was found in the garage of Black NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace, sports reporter Andy Scholes said that NASCAR's decision to prohibit the Confederate battle banner at their events and properties has only led to a surge of support for the symbol among many NASCAR fans.
"The Confederate flag is banned on the grounds of the NASCAR racetrack and events, but it was definitely still around," said Scholes. as "A plane was flying over the track before the storms rolled in with a huge flag saying 'Defund NASCAR.' And on the streets there were multiple gift shops selling Confederate flag items. I spoke to some of the gift shop owners and fans and asked them their thoughts on the Confederate flag ban."