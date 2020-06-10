Quantcast
Connect with us

CNN lawyer mocks Trump campaign’s demand to retract poll – and explains ‘how free speech works’

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN’s legal department sent a letter in response to the threats from President Donald Trump’s campaign over their recent poll showing the president losing handily to Vice President Joe Biden.

“To my knowledge, this is the first time in its 40 year history that CNN had been threatened with legal action because an American politician or campaign did not like CNN’s polling results,” the letter begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, who spent the first part of the Black Lives Matter protests in the White House bunker, has been trying to show himself as a strong and powerful leader. Critics question the campaign’s complaints because the freakout flies in the face of Trump’s tough-guy persona.

“In any event, McLaughlin was able to evaluate and criticize CNN’s most recent poll because CNN is transparent and publishes its methodology along with its polling results. Because of this, McLaughlin was free to publish his own critique of CNN’s analysis and share his criticisms across the U.S. media landscape. That’s how free speech works. It’s the American way.

“Your letter is factually and legally baseless. It is yet another bad faith attempt by the campaign to threaten litigation to muzzle speech it does not want voters to read or hear. Your allegations and demands are rejected in their entirety,” the letter closed.

See the letter below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump allies call his recent tweet the worst thing he’s said since Charlottesville: Maggie Haberman

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported Wednesday that one of President Donald Trump's tweets is being seen as his worst statement since calling neo-Nazis and white supremacists "very fine people" during the Charlottesville riots.

"It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc," Trump said Wednesday afternoon." These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations. Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News contributor fumes at congressman for grilling him over treatment of white mass shooters

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

During a hearing today on police reform, Fox News contributor and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino got testy with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as he rattled off a list of white mass shooters who were not killed by police.

"Mr. Bongino, James Holmes is white, is that correct?" Jeffries asked Bongino, referring to the Aurora mass shooter.

Bongino responded that he doesn't know Holmes personally and isn't sure of his background. Jeffries then mention Dylan Roof, the Charleston church shooter.

"Mr. Bongino, Dylann Roof is white, is that correct?"

"Yeah -- I don't know where you're going with this," Bongino said, sounding increasingly irritated. "So, if he's white, that doesn't make him any better or -- it was an awful thing he did whether he was white or black. I'm not sure where you're going with this."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s the real reason Trump is clinging to a bizarre and baseless smear against a hospitalized elderly protester

Published

49 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

While some horrible tweets from Donald Trump are surely the result of impulsive decisions made during the president's extensive "executive time" (read: sitting on the toilet, watching Fox News), there's sadly good reason to believe that actual deliberation went into Tuesday's tweet in which Trump smeared Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old peace activist who received a horrible head injury as a result of being pushed by police during a protest in Buffalo, New York.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image