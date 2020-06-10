CNN lawyer mocks Trump campaign’s demand to retract poll – and explains ‘how free speech works’

CNN’s legal department sent a letter in response to the threats from President Donald Trump’s campaign over their recent poll showing the president losing handily to Vice President Joe Biden.

“To my knowledge, this is the first time in its 40 year history that CNN had been threatened with legal action because an American politician or campaign did not like CNN’s polling results,” the letter begins.

Trump, who spent the first part of the Black Lives Matter protests in the White House bunker, has been trying to show himself as a strong and powerful leader. Critics question the campaign’s complaints because the freakout flies in the face of Trump’s tough-guy persona.

“In any event, McLaughlin was able to evaluate and criticize CNN’s most recent poll because CNN is transparent and publishes its methodology along with its polling results. Because of this, McLaughlin was free to publish his own critique of CNN’s analysis and share his criticisms across the U.S. media landscape. That’s how free speech works. It’s the American way.

“Your letter is factually and legally baseless. It is yet another bad faith attempt by the campaign to threaten litigation to muzzle speech it does not want voters to read or hear. Your allegations and demands are rejected in their entirety,” the letter closed.

See the letter below:

Official response from CNN General Counsel to @TeamTrump‘s letter demanding CNN apologize for a poll that shows @JoeBiden leading. pic.twitter.com/pQaGPxsA0y — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 10, 2020