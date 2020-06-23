CNN’s Sciutto grills Trump campaign official on lax mask policy: ‘Don’t you want the president to be a leader?’
On CNN Tuesday, anchor Jim Sciutto grilled Trump campaign official Marc Lotter on the mask policy at the upcoming “Students for Trump” rally in Arizona.
“The administration has often said let the states decide, let local leaders decide how to respond,” said Sciutto. “So the city has a policy requiring face masks, but that will not be enforced during the president’s rally. Why is that?”
“This is not an official campaign event, but an outside group that’s doing this and they’re making masks available,” said Lotter. “This is what it’s about in America, giving people information, giving them the resources and then letting them exercise their freedom, their first — you know, their choice, to whether they want to wear the masks themselves or whether they feel safe enough and not doing so.”
“But don’t you want the president to be on a leader on this?” said Sciutto. “At the last event, several of his own campaign tested positive for it, including two Secret Service members. The science — you talk about science, science is very clear here that wearing a mask — wearing a mask greatly reduces it. So why isn’t he leading on this?”
“He is leading on this, giving them freedom and people can decide,” said Lotter.
“You know that indoor events with crowds — again, this is the science, not opinion — are particularly good at spreading this infection,” said Sciutto. “We are all taking precautions. You’re doing this interview from home as a result because you know the risk of transmission is real. Why not inform those people coming out to the president, why not choose then an outdoor venue where the risk would be lower?”
“Well, this is an event we — I did not schedule this event,” said Lotter.
“Tulsa was indoors,” pointed out Sciutto. “That was a campaign event.”
“It was a venue that was available,” said Lotter. “If people don’t feel comfortable to go to the event, then they’re free not to go. We’re letting people make the decisions for themselves.”
Watch below:
CNN
CNN’s Sciutto grills Trump campaign official on lax mask policy: ‘Don’t you want the president to be a leader?’
On CNN Tuesday, anchor Jim Sciutto grilled Trump campaign official Marc Lotter on the mask policy at the upcoming "Students for Trump" rally in Arizona.
"The administration has often said let the states decide, let local leaders decide how to respond," said Sciutto. "So the city has a policy requiring face masks, but that will not be enforced during the president's rally. Why is that?"
"This is not an official campaign event, but an outside group that's doing this and they're making masks available," said Lotter. "This is what it's about in America, giving people information, giving them the resources and then letting them exercise their freedom, their first — you know, their choice, to whether they want to wear the masks themselves or whether they feel safe enough and not doing so."
CNN
CNN’s Gupta rips Trump-loving Florida governor for taking COVID-19 ‘victory lap’ just before cases surged
CNN medical analyst Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Tuesday slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for prematurely declaring victory over the novel coronavirus weeks ago just before cases in his state started to surge.
During a panel discussion about COVID-19, Gupta outlined all the reasons why Florida is particularly vulnerable to the virus, and he expressed dismay that DeSantis still doesn't seem to be taking it seriously.
"So you know, I do remember Governor DeSantis not being too concerned about this virus early on, even sort of taking a victory lap at the White House with President Trump in the Oval Office," he said. "And the reality is that the virus hasn't changed. The virus is still out there. It's very contagious."
CNN
CNN doctor demands Anthony Fauci ‘fess up on whether Trump slowed coronavirus testing
On CNN's "OutFront" Monday, Jonathan Reiner, a health analyst and former cardiologist to Dick Cheney, demanded the Trump administration give answers on whether President Donald Trump deliberately obstructed COVID-19 testing in the United States, as he claimed at his rally in Tulsa.
"Dr. Reiner, this as the president says, it is a joke, the comment he made on testing," said host Erin Burnett. "All of his team are saying it's a joke. It's pretty clear to me it is not a joke because he said the same thing dead seriously in different ways six other times. Do you think in any way he was just trying to be funny?"