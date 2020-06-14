CNN’s Tapper scorches Trump for wanting to keep names of Confederate ‘dead racist losers’ on military bases
In his closing comment on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning, host Jake Tapper took aim at Donald Trump’s desire to leave alone the names of military bases named after Confederate soldiers who took up arms against the US — calling them “dead, racist losers.”
Noting the president’s battle with current military leaders over the past two weeks, Tapper noted that the president seems to have an affinity for those who committed treason against the country in the past.
“The president and his supporters have had plenty of nasty things to say about these men who served our country, no need to report them, you have access to Twitter,” the CNN host began. “There is one group of generals the president is, however, standing firm with: dead, racist losers, the Confederate commanders. They want to begin a bipartisan conversation about renaming these ten bases but the president shut it down — he wants to continue to honor them.”
“Four of these forts were named in the 1910s, six were named in the 1940s,” he continued. “These bases were not named after the Civil War and an attempt at national reconciliation, they were named in the 20th century as a way of honoring the racist lost cause that the generals fought. The keyword in that phrase: lost. They lost and rightfully so, their cause was immoral.”
Noting that some of the Founding Fathers made their fortunes by owning slaves — and saying they have been honored for other deeds — Tapper continued, “But before we talk about where this all ends, it does not take much moral clarity to understand that a good place to start would be for the United States to stop honoring traitors and terrorists.”
Watch below:
