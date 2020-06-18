Colbert tells Trump that an outside small crowd is best for his rallies — just like his inauguration!

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were ripped to shreds by “Late Show” comedian Stephen Colbert during his Wednesday night show.

Colbert, who cracked jokes before interviewing Kamala Harris, said that Pence tried to blame the rising infection numbers on the increase in testing.

“Because for Pence, the real disease is knowledge,” said Colbert. “And you can catch it through the eyes and the ears, so he’s going to need a new mask.”

The host addressed Pence’s op-ed in the Wall Street Journal in which he tried desperately to claim, “There isn’t a coronavirus second wave.”

“Great news for all the thousands of people who checked into hospitals this week,” said Colbert. “You can go home! It turns out you were faking it for all the free pudding!”

Pence’s op-ed in the Journal claimed that the media is panicking about nothing and people should stay calm.

“Every time you’ve said something about COVID is overblown, you’ve been wrong,” said Colbert. “I think the panic is perfectly blown. Like, in terms of how this panic is blown, let’s just say the panic is having an amazing birthday. Now, keep in mind, Pence is the same medical genius who only 20 years ago wrote an article arguing that ‘despite the hysteria from the political class and the media, smoking doesn’t kill.’ You do not want Mike Pence as your doctor.”

As Pence, Colbert joked, “I am afraid I have bad news. I’m afraid your lung x-ray shows a rapidly growing mass of media hysteria. I’m going to write you a prescription for cool-menthol flavor. It’ll relax your t-zone.”

He went on to explain to Trump that his upcoming rally in Oklahoma probably isn’t the best idea. Citing Dr. Anthony Fauci, Colbert said that an outside rally is better than inside, no crowd is better than a crowd, and a normal crowd is better than a large crowd. For the guidance of a small crowd of people outdoors, Colbert encouraged Trump to look at his inauguration.

He goes on to talk about John Bolton’s new book, which you can see in the video below: