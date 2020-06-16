Quantcast
Connect with us

Colorado attorney charged with shooting man who drove pickup through protest

Published

1 hour ago

on

A Colorado attorney was formally charged with seven counts in the shooting of a man who drove a pickup truck through a line of protesters against police brutality.

James Marshall, an Alamosa defense attorney, faces seven charges — attempted second-degree homicide, first-degree assault, reckless endangering, felony menacing, criminal mischief, illegal discharge of a firearm and prohibited use of weapons — in the June 4 shooting, reported KCNC-TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old Marshall is accused of shooting 49-year-old Danny Pruitt as the older man drove a Dodge Ram pickup through an intersection where protesters had gathered.

Witnesses said protesters were crossing the street when the light turned green, and surveillance video recorded from a nearby business shows Pruitt come to a complete stop before inching forward toward the protesters, who were parting to clear a path for his truck.

The video shows a man raise his arm and fire a gun at Pruitt, of Cañon City, through the passenger-side window, and he continued driving before police found him stopped about 10 blocks aways.

Pruitt remains hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses identified Marshall, who was wearing a coronavirus mask, and tracked him down to his home, where he had changed clothes and shaved since the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marshall, who has held a concealed carry permit since 2017, told officers that he wanted to shave before going to jail.

The attorney told police that he thought he saw the truck come into contact with his wife, who was still in front of the vehicle, and fired the shot in her defense.

Police said the video did not appear to show the truck come into contact with Marshall’s wife, and he said the “the video would be wrong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marshall was released on $60,000 bond.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Prosecutor who quit Roger Stone case because of Trump and Barr’s interference to testify in House Judiciary hearing

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

S.J. Zelinsky was among the U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors who quit the Roger Stone case in February in response to interference from President Donald Trump. And Zelinsky, according to New York Times reporters Mattathias Schwartz and Charlie Savage, has agreed to testify about Stone’s case and interference from Trump and Attorney General William Barr next week on Wednesday, June 24 before the House Judiciary Committee.

House Democrats subpoenaed Zelinsky and another DOJ official, John W. Elias, who has also agreed to testify at the hearing. But one person who has refused to testify is Barr, and Rep. Jerrold Nadler — the New York Democrat who chairs the House Judiciary Committee — slammed him for it in an official statement.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Biracial family called ‘dirty’ and then refused access to shower house at Missouri campground

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

An Illinois family says they suffered discrimination and mistreatment during an out-of-state camping trip.

Megan Jones, of Alton, took her seven biracial children camping about 80 miles southwest at KOA Campgrounds, where she said the couple who franchise the campground treated her children "like garbage," reported The Kansas City Star.

Jones said the couple was rude to her children multiple times, and she said the woman called an older child "dirty" for allowing her 5-year-old brother to draw on the ground with chalk -- and threatened to kick the family out if they didn't clean up the marks.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Retired police sergeant trashes Trump’s ‘psychobabble’ Rose Garden speech: ‘It changes nothing’

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

During an appearance on CNN this Tuesday, retired Los Angeles police sergeant Cheryl Dorsey slammed President Trump's Rose Garden speech in the wake of his signing of an executive order creating a federal database of police officer accused of using excessive force.

"So here's the deal -- more psychobabble from this president," Dorsey said. "It means nothing for ground pounders, for street troopers like me. Having spent 20-years in patrol in uniform as a sergeant I can tell you right now, police officers who work patrol are collectively sucking their teeth and rolling their eyes back in their head, because they're gonna create a national database, they're gonna put all these officers like [Derek Chauvin] and the rest on it, and then what?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image