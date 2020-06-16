Colorado attorney charged with shooting man who drove pickup through protest

A Colorado attorney was formally charged with seven counts in the shooting of a man who drove a pickup truck through a line of protesters against police brutality.

James Marshall, an Alamosa defense attorney, faces seven charges — attempted second-degree homicide, first-degree assault, reckless endangering, felony menacing, criminal mischief, illegal discharge of a firearm and prohibited use of weapons — in the June 4 shooting, reported KCNC-TV.

The 27-year-old Marshall is accused of shooting 49-year-old Danny Pruitt as the older man drove a Dodge Ram pickup through an intersection where protesters had gathered.

Witnesses said protesters were crossing the street when the light turned green, and surveillance video recorded from a nearby business shows Pruitt come to a complete stop before inching forward toward the protesters, who were parting to clear a path for his truck.

The video shows a man raise his arm and fire a gun at Pruitt, of Cañon City, through the passenger-side window, and he continued driving before police found him stopped about 10 blocks aways.

Pruitt remains hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses identified Marshall, who was wearing a coronavirus mask, and tracked him down to his home, where he had changed clothes and shaved since the shooting.

Marshall, who has held a concealed carry permit since 2017, told officers that he wanted to shave before going to jail.

The attorney told police that he thought he saw the truck come into contact with his wife, who was still in front of the vehicle, and fired the shot in her defense.

Police said the video did not appear to show the truck come into contact with Marshall’s wife, and he said the “the video would be wrong.”

Marshall was released on $60,000 bond.