‘Complete meltdown’: Election chaos in Georgia as voters face long lines, broken machines and confused poll workers

According to reports, Georgia election workers and voters are experiencing major issues in Atlanta this Tuesday during the state’s primaries, mainly due to problematic election machines, forcing people to stand in long lines and cast provisional ballots.

In a post to Twitter, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that people have been waiting in line since 7am this morning.

Voters lined up at Piedmont Park in Atlanta earlier. 😳🗳 pic.twitter.com/lnGiG7iCR8 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) June 9, 2020

Some voters have been captured on video airing their frustrations. In one video, a woman who says she once served in the Obama administration stands outside her car and says the situation has her “terrified.”

“This is wrong!” the woman yells. “This is America! Please God, help us. … This a crisis in our world to make us not exercise our right to vote.”

BREAKING NEWS: Voters outraged because they can’t vote. @cbs46

Voting machines are down & systems aren’t working all over #Atlanta

Some people have left the polls because the line has NOT moved since 6 A.M. pic.twitter.com/QfJ8fxz5TQ — Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) June 9, 2020

Another woman told journalist Greg Bluestein that the situation is “ridiculous.”

“In the United States of America, this time, people can vote, people are killing each other, they can’t get along … What is going on?” the woman says.

“This is ridiculous,” says Anita Heard, a 80-year-old who was first in line to vote at 6 this morning and is still waiting to cast her ballot. “Of course,” she says when I ask her if she plans to stay. “I worked for 40 years — where else am I going?” #gapol pic.twitter.com/4Cd8nwagG9 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) June 9, 2020

One woman took to Twitter saying that after standing in line since 6:45am, she was finally able to vote over two hours later.

After being in line since 6:45AM I was finally able to cast a provisional ballot at 9:10AM. Praying the ballots aren’t “lost” and my vote is counted! — Reese (@clariceluvone) June 9, 2020

Author Ron Clark tweeted

that within 50 minutes, only 4 people voted out of a line that contained hundreds.

Here trying to vote in Central Park in Atlanta. They said all machines are broken and not working and that they reported it before today but no one responded. Hundreds in this line and in 50 minutes only 4 people have voted. They are doing by hand. @staceyabrams — Ron Clark (@mrronclark_) June 9, 2020

According to The New York Times, more than a million Georgia voters had already cast ballots their before Tuesday after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sent absentee ballot applications to all active voters.

“But those who had voted in person before Tuesday at early-voting sites had already reported long waits — in some cases up to seven hours. New rules for social distancing and disinfecting voting machines had caused many of those delays,” the Times reports.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, State Rep. William Boddie (D) says Fulton County is in a “complete meltdown.”

“My phone hasn’t stopped ringing. We’re having issues throughout the county,” he said. “Did they not know this was going to be a voting day for months? Fulton County’s Board of Elections can’t be let off the hook this time. It’s inexcusable.”