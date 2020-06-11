Quantcast
‘Trump is exactly who I thought he was — a racist’: Louisiana congressman

Published

38 mins ago

on

A Louisiana Democrat denounced President Donald Trump as “racist” for his public support for the lost cause of the Confederacy.

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) appeared Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” where he told the hosts that the president’s refusal to consider renaming military bases that honor Confederate generals was extremely telling.

“Donald Trump is exactly who I thought he was,” Richmond said, “and that’s a racist.”

“The real question is, who are we?” he added, “and whether this nation will rise up to this moment, and I believe if looking at the people in the street, the uncomfortable conversations that are starting to happen all around this country, this country is a great country and people are starting to recognize and come together and heal these wounds, and this guy in the White House is just unable to comprehend the moment.”

Richmond said the president was incapable of leading or uniting, and was instead stoking divisions in hopes of keeping the loyalty of his hardcore base.

“He’s unable to heal this country,” Richmond said, “so of course he’s going to retreat where he always retreats and that is when his numbers look bad, when things are not going his way, he doubles down on racism. So it’s not surprising, it’s exactly what I expected. But the real question is, if you’re a Donald Trump supporter, the question is why, and I think that the country is bigger and better than that, and he’s showing us exactly who he is.”

Senate Armed Services Committee defies Trump on ditching Confederate names on military bases: CNN

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

The Republican-led Senate Armed Services Committee has reportedly defied President Donald Trump and has adopted a resolution to push for the renaming of American military bases that were named after Confederate generals.

According to CNN's Jim Sciutto, the Republican-led Senate committee adopted the resolution in a closed-door session on Wednesday night.

The resolution puts the Senate Armed Services Committee on a collision course with President Donald Trump, who earlier this week defended naming bases after Confederate generals on the grounds that those generals were part of America's tradition of "winning and freedom."

How Donald Trump's 'racist' dad inspired Woody Guthrie's most bitter writings

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

In December 1950, Woody Guthrie signed his name to the lease of a new apartment in Brooklyn. Even now, over half a century later, that uninspiring document prompts a double-take.

This story first ran in January, 2016.

Below all the legal jargon is the signature of the man who had composed “This Land Is Your Land,” the most resounding appeal to an equal share for all in America. Below that is the signature of Donald Trump’s father, Fred. No pairing could appear more unlikely.

Guthrie’s two-year tenancy in one of Fred Trump’s buildings and his relationship with the real estate mogul of New York’s outer boroughs produced some of Guthrie’s most bitter writings, which I discovered on a recent trip to the Woody Guthrie Archives in Tulsa. These writings have never before been published; they should be, for they clearly pit America’s national balladeer against the racist foundations of the Trump real estate empire.

Continue Reading
 
 
