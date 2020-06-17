Conservatives angry and confused after Aunt Jemima brand retired

The Aunt Jemima brand will get a new name and image, and the change prompted a wave of conservative anger.

Quaker Oats announced the syrup and pancake mix brand, which dates back to 1889 and originally featured a Black minstrel character, will get yet another update further away from its racist origins after facing renewed criticism during nationwide outrage over police killings of Black Americans.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” said Quaker Foods North America vice president and chief marketing officer Kristin Kroepfl. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”

Conservative social media users were left confused and angry.

RIDICULOUS! What is going on! — Kevin Boulandier (@kevinboulandier) June 17, 2020

People love Aunt Jemima.. probably the most popular brand of syrup out there. People buy it bc they TRUST Aunt Jemima & feel happy having this product in their home. Her beautiful bright smile makes other people begin their day with a smile too. It's good but: Must Ban Smiles! — basically (@NatureRules101) June 17, 2020

Oh c'mon. I'm all for racial equality, but that's going quite far. Pretty soon Lucky Charms will remove Lucky so leprechauns aren't offended. — Y Ddraig Goch (@CYMRUAmerican) June 17, 2020

Starting to go down a big rabbit hole where it stops nobody knows — tsa (@tomarch66) June 17, 2020

So the Quaker Oats man just cancelled Aunt Jemima in the name of fighting racism. Damn you liberals have shit for brains. #AuntJemima pic.twitter.com/mugkWNNjS8 — Paul Drewes (@AC_Pit_Boss) June 17, 2020

Everyone Needs to #BoyCott @QuakerOats they are complete racists to the #snowflake liberal Aunt Jemima Cancel Culture who just wanted something to cry about. If it was a white person on the label they'd yell racist too. #wednesdaymorning — BantheMask (@BantheMask) June 17, 2020

That’s just wrong — randy franklin (@randyfranklin67) June 17, 2020

On the other hand, I hope this beautiful black face isn't replaced with a non-black face. I will probably get flamed for this, but growing up in an all white rural county, Aunt Jemima's warm smile was my main exposure to Black people as a kid, a positive influence. — Aviarian 🇺🇸 (@aviarian) June 17, 2020

Aunt Jemima is being canceled. Soon all products will just be of white people. Good work regressives! Stunning and brave! — 🦚 Shawn Bird 🇺🇸 (@ShawnTheRuiner) June 17, 2020

What about Quaker Oats image??? We can do this ALL day long. People are really getting stupider. — SUNNY (@Ccantoon1) June 17, 2020

The world has gone fuckin mad! — Ezra Simms (@SimmsEzra) June 17, 2020

I am confused. Removing the image/logo of a black person on a product is a move towards equality? Why am I so confused? — Warren Lauzon (@windsun33) June 17, 2020

This is bonkers. If we must have racial equality in the food hall we shall have to remove all the Paul Newman products, the Lloyd Grossman products, the Aunt Bessie products and every other flippin' product that displays a human image. — Simon Oakden (@simon_oakden) June 17, 2020

@PepsiCo since you do not appreciate the 131 year old brand “Aunt Jemima” I will give you $1 for the naming rights. I will not use the name for syrup but will instead keep the legacy alive and HONOR the name that has become a household name for the food many of us love most! — Stocks and Sports (@StocksandSport1) June 17, 2020

It is getting more and more ridiculous. Should we close all mosques because of Mohammad's hand in the slave trade and his racist, warlord, oppressive history? — Pegida Canada (@PegidaCanada) June 17, 2020

Hers is an amazing story. Instead of deleting her, why not put a small bio of her life story on the syrup. — Great Plains Girl 🇺🇸 (@HeartlandRaised) June 17, 2020

Black people should be sad at this….it's not a symbol or racism or any of that crap, it is a symbol of a woman who happened to be black that made great syrup! — Tony Scalisi (@TonyScalisi) June 17, 2020

Out of hand!Absolutely ridiculous!!!! — Richard M. Arney (@RichardMArney2) June 17, 2020

It’s based off of the iconic Nancy Green. Erasing history is never good. pic.twitter.com/NtCVVsgW5a — Dumb&Dumber (@goatburner1) June 17, 2020

You sat back and said nothing when they tore down that statue of Thomas Jefferson You fanned me away when they announced schools named for Jefferson and Washington would be renamed But now it's too late You could have stopped this https://t.co/WFCAk7GkKO — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 17, 2020