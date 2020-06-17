Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservatives angry and confused after Aunt Jemima brand retired

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

The Aunt Jemima brand will get a new name and image, and the change prompted a wave of conservative anger.

Quaker Oats announced the syrup and pancake mix brand, which dates back to 1889 and originally featured a Black minstrel character, will get yet another update further away from its racist origins after facing renewed criticism during nationwide outrage over police killings of Black Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” said Quaker Foods North America vice president and chief marketing officer Kristin Kroepfl. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”

Conservative social media users were left confused and angry.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Conservatives angry and confused after Aunt Jemima brand retired

Published

1 min ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

The Aunt Jemima brand will get a new name and image, and the change prompted a wave of conservative anger.

Quaker Oats announced the syrup and pancake mix brand, which dates back to 1889 and originally featured a Black minstrel character, will get yet another update further away from its racist origins after facing renewed criticism during nationwide outrage over police killings of Black Americans.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype," said Quaker Foods North America vice president and chief marketing officer Kristin Kroepfl. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Giuliani unloads on ‘sick’ John Bolton over Ukraine: ‘If the man were a man rather than a backstabber’

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, on Wednesday lashed out at former National Security Adviser John Bolton for attempting to publish a book about his time in the White House.

During an interview with Giuliani on Fox News, host Ed Henry noted that the Trump administration has sued Bolton to block the book, which is titled, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.” The president has claimed that the book cannot be published because it contains classified information.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Tempers erupt after Tennessee Republican opposes honoring murdered Black teen because of alleged pot sale

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

Protestors created a ruckus and several were walked out in handcuffs after Tennessee lawmakers failed to pass a resolution honoring the life of 17-year-old Ashanti Posey, ABC6 reports.

Posey, a student at a local high school, was shot to death while sitting in her car back in April.

According to police, Posey was involved in a marijuana sale before her death, and that detail was enough to get Rep. William Lamberth (R) to withdraw his support for the measure.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image