Content of Trump’s phone calls would lead to him getting booted from office: Carl Bernstein
Following up on his CNN report about Donald Trump’s phone calls with world leaders that have been described as “disturbing,” journalist Carl Bernstein appeared on “New Day” to describe words and terms that the president used that would likely get the president booted from office if Republicans heard them.
As the journalist noted, the president saved some of his ugliest comments for women who are leading their countries.
“First it’s not just he endangered the national security but who came to the conclusion; the closest aides to the president himself in his administration,” Bernstein told host John Berman. “His former secretary of state, his former chiefs of staff, his former secretary of defense, and why it is that these people are saying he endangered the national security? In part because in hundreds of phone calls with foreign heads of state, the president of the United States was unable to conduct foreign relations in a competent way and rather gave in and slavishly, in approaching Putin of Russia, Erdogan of Turkey, sought their approval, caved in their conversation to their desires rather than the established United States policy.”
“On top of which, he berated and bullied America’s allies, particularly women heads of state in such a way that if those people in the Congress of the United States, I’m told, heard these recordings that existed of his conversations and saw the transcripts of them, that they would be horrified and might result in the president having real trouble remaining in office,” he added.
Mike Pence is ‘repudiating’ Trump as Republicans look to flee the president: MSNBC’s Heilemann
During a segment in MSNBC's "Morning Joe," regular contributor John Heilemann said recent comments by Vice President Mike Pence make it appear that he is putting distance between himself and Donald Trump and may be a sign of the parting of the ways as the president's fortunes plunge.
Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, Heilemann explained that Pence is not the only one who seems to be moving away from the president.
"We're not at the point yet, I want to be not hyperbolic about it, but we're getting to a point where we're going to get the answer to a question you've been asking me three and a half years, which is when are Republicans going to abandon Donald Trump and stop following him down the path to political doom as they have done for three and a half years," he began.
Kellyanne Conway’s daughter raises eyebrows with anti-Trump TikTok posts: ‘She’s got to be the leaker’
In a series of tweets late Monday night the New York Times' Taylor Lorenz posted TikTok videos that appear to have been made by the daughter of Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and conservative lawyer George Conway, where she mocks the president and his followers.
In one of the videos, which can be seen below, Claudia Conway -- whose TikTok handle is @shortfakeblonde -- complains about fans of the president clogging up her comments proclaiming "Trump 2020!"
In another, she dances and encourages TikTok viewers to give restaurants and other businesses owned by the president one-star reviews.
Trump is losing — and ‘his world of hurt keeps getting more painful by the day’: Rick Wilson
In his column for the Daily Beast, former GOP campaign consultant -- and current founder of the Trump-attacking Lincoln Project -- Rick Wilson said Donald Trump is not quitting the 2020 presidential race, but that doesn't mean that his world isn't collapsing around him.
Warning voters to not take for granted that former Vice President Joe Biden has the election wrapped up, Wilson wrote, "Trump’s world of hurt keeps getting more painful by the day. He doesn’t like the work. He doesn’t enjoy the day-to-day aspects of a job that demands responsibility and intellect, to say nothing of things like meetings, and reading, and thinking, and behaving like a grown-ass adult."