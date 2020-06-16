Controversial former Trump aide Gorka may be offered top job at Voice of America: report

According to a report from HuffPost, controversial former Donald Trump aide Sebastian Gorka may be headed to a new job within the president’s administration, taking a high-ranking spot overseeing Voice of America.

With Michael Pack, a friend of former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, taking over as head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media — which has led to two resignations at taxpayer-funded agency that supervises the Voice of America — rumors began flying Monday night that Gorka may be offered a position

According to a report from CNN, the conservative radio show host “may take on a leadership role within VOA, and there has been talk of appointing him as a board member of the U.S. Agency for Global Media.”

“A well-placed VOA employee said there are internal discussions about a sizable shakeup coming to the agency that may include former White House official and conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka taking on a leadership position. Given Gorka’s partisan background, such an appointment would send a major message about VOA shifting to become a mouthpiece for the administration,” the CNN report states.

The HuffPost reports that, “Gorka, who worked with Bannon at Breitbart before Trump’s election, left the Trump administration after an eight-month stint as a White House deputy assistant. His departure followed a furious backlash over his anti-Islam comments and reported ties to a far-right Hungarian political group with historical links to the Nazi party. ”

