Controversial former Trump aide Gorka may be offered top job at Voice of America: report
According to a report from HuffPost, controversial former Donald Trump aide Sebastian Gorka may be headed to a new job within the president’s administration, taking a high-ranking spot overseeing Voice of America.
With Michael Pack, a friend of former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, taking over as head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media — which has led to two resignations at taxpayer-funded agency that supervises the Voice of America — rumors began flying Monday night that Gorka may be offered a position
According to a report from CNN, the conservative radio show host “may take on a leadership role within VOA, and there has been talk of appointing him as a board member of the U.S. Agency for Global Media.”
“A well-placed VOA employee said there are internal discussions about a sizable shakeup coming to the agency that may include former White House official and conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka taking on a leadership position. Given Gorka’s partisan background, such an appointment would send a major message about VOA shifting to become a mouthpiece for the administration,” the CNN report states.
The HuffPost reports that, “Gorka, who worked with Bannon at Breitbart before Trump’s election, left the Trump administration after an eight-month stint as a White House deputy assistant. His departure followed a furious backlash over his anti-Islam comments and reported ties to a far-right Hungarian political group with historical links to the Nazi party. ”
Trump acts as a ‘referee’ between Melania and ‘Princess Ivanka’: author
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with host Alisyn Camerota, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Mary Jordan described the tension between first lady Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump, not only when they first came to the White House, but dating back to the early days when Ivanka was only 14.
While it has already been reported that Ivanka wanted to rename the First Lady’s White House office the “First Family Office” and move in during the early days of the Donald Trump administration, Jordan, who was promoting her book "The Art of Her Deal" said there is more to it than just that.
BUSTED: Four congressmen cashed in on the half-trillion-dollar loan program they helped create
According to a report from Politico, at least four members of Congress and their families cashed in on the multi-billion small business loan program set up to support companies hammered by the shut down during the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As the report notes, they might not be the only ones.
According to the Politico report, "It’s a bipartisan group of lawmakers who have acknowledged close ties to companies that have received loans from the program — businesses that are either run by their families or employ their spouse as a senior executive."
MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains why some 2016 Trump supporters are abandoning the president
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough explained why Joe Biden had a much easier line of attack against President Donald Trump than Hillary Clinton did in 2016.
A new ad from the Democratic National Committee attacks Trump's record in the White House, and the "Morning Joe" host said that exposed the distance between the "tough" guy he campaigned as and the "bad president" he had actually been.
"Let's strip this down to its bare essence, which I tell people when they come to me saying they want to run," Scarborough said. "I say, what's your bumper sticker? The bumper sticker here is, Trump is a bad president. Whereas in 2016, the bumper sticker from Hillary Clinton was Trump is a bad guy. People in 2016 said yeah, he's a bad guy, [but] maybe we need a bad guy. In fact, the 2020 Trump campaign ad is, Trump is a bad guy, maybe we need a bad guy right now."