Coronavirus treatment found — and it’s cheap and widely available

Published

6 mins ago

on

A new coronavirus treatment has been found.

The cheap and widely available drug dexamethasone has been shown to help save the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients and dramatically cut the risk of death in a new study by British researchers, reported the BBC.

The low-dose steroid treatment cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators, and by a fifth for patients on oxygen.

Researchers estimated the drug could have saved up to 5,000 lives in the U.K. if it had been available from the start.

“The study is a large, strict test that randomly assigned 2,104 patients to get the drug and compared them with 4,321 patients getting only usual care,” reported the Associated Press.

This study, which found the drug had no effect on less sick patients, is the same trial that showed the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine did not work against the coronavirus.


Trump cut off nephew’s medical care for cerebral palsy out of spite: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump once cut off family payments for the medical care of his nephew, who had cerebral palsy, during a dispute over their inheritances.

The family's eldest son, Fred Trump Jr., became an airline pilot instead of joining his namesake father and younger brother in the real estate business, but his children believed they would one day share in the family wealth after their father died from alcoholism in 1981 at age 42, reported the Washington Post.

Melania selected Pence as VP over fears other contenders would try and replace Trump: author

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN on Tuesday morning, Mary Jordan, the author of "The Art of Her Deal" about Melania Trump, said that the future first lady selected Mike Pence to be his running mate out of fear that two other leading contenders for the job would try and overshadow -- and then replace -- the resident eventually.

Speaking with "New Day" host Alisyn Camerota, Jordan said that Melania spent two days with Pence and his family before making her recommendation.

Stating that Pence was competing with former GOP lawmaker Newt Gingrich and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Jordan related that the President's wife told him, "You know, I think Pence is your guy because he'll be content to be number two and the other two will be gunning for your job."

