CrossFit CEO caught on tape pushing a wild conspiracy theory about George Floyd: report

Published

1 min ago

on

BuzzFeed News reports obtaining a 75-minute Zoom call between CrossFit CEO and founder Greg Glassman and sixteen affiliate owners.

“We’re not mourning for George Floyd — I don’t think me or any of my staff are,” BuzzFeed reports Glassman saying on the call. “Can you tell me why I should mourn for him? Other than that it’s the white thing to do — other than that, give me another reason?”

“He also recounted unfounded conspiracy theories on the call that included speculation Floyd was murdered to “silence him” due to a purported, baseless role in a criminal conspiracy involving counterfeit money,” BuzzFeed reported.

“It’s very interesting that George gets popped with counterfeits and who comes but the head of security from the dance club? Watch: this thing’s going to turn into first-degree murder,” Glassman reportedly predicted. “That’s what it’s going to turn into. And it’s going to be because I’m predicting this — we have friends in the FBI in your neighborhood and they’re of the view that this was first-degree murder and it was to silence him over the counterfeit money. That’s the belief. That’s what the cops think.”

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

West Wing star rips Justice Roberts for chaos on election day in Georgia

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the primary elections in Georgia were marred by serious problems, including hours-long lines at polling places and malfunctioning machines.

Writing on Twitter, former "West Wing" star Bradley Whitford placed a significant portion of the blame squarely on the shoulders of Chief Justice John Roberts — who wrote the 2013 Supreme Court decision decimating enforcement of the Voting Rights Act in states with a history of voter suppression.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative confirms Nevada Republican said ‘my white ass is more qualified than somebody’s black ass’: report

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

A prominent African-American activist and regular national cable commentator has confirmed to the Nevada Independent that once again Las Vegas City Councilperson Michele Fiore has said something drawing criticisms from her own party after remarks she allegedly made Saturday to 250 people at the Clark County Republican Convention.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Former governor’s campaign team has coronavirus — but even he can’t get real test results

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Salt Lake Tribune reported that former Gov. Jon Huntsman (R-UT) received incorrect test results on his COVID-19 status.

This comes despite the fact that four members of his campaign to retake the Utah governor's mansion have already tested positive for coronavirus.

We are all concerned about the rising numbers of #Covid19 cases in #Utah. Earlier today we had a fourth member of our campaign team test positive. I tested negative for the second time. Even though it is taking days to get testing results, our campaign is still moving forward. pic.twitter.com/sgT8Tt0tFR

Continue Reading
 
 
