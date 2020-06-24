Quantcast
Connect with us

DC Circuit orders judge to dismiss case against Michael Flynn

Published

3 hours ago

on

On Wednesday, by a 2-1 decision, the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit issued an order directing the federal judge in the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to be dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DOJ moved for a dismissal of the charges weeks ago, claiming prosecutorial misconduct. However, Judge Emmet Sullivan refused to immediately dismiss the case, calling for a full review of the evidence.

The upper court, however, with Trump-appointed judge Neomi Rao writing for the majority, ruled that the DOJ has the discretion over whether to prosecute the case, and their decision must be respected.

Flynn, an ally of President Donald Trump, initially pled guilty to lying to federal agents, but later took back the plea, triggering a lengthy legal battle.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: GOP lawmaker throws a tantrum and tries to drown out witness testimony by banging his desk

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Wednesday tried in vain to drown out a witness testifying before the House Judiciary Committee by repeatedly banging on his desk.

Don Ayer, who served as deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, delivered a scathing opening statement during a House Judiciary session in which he excoriated Attorney General Bill Barr for undermining the rule of law and for acting as President Donald Trump's personal attorney more than as the nation's top law enforcement official.

Toward the end of his statement, however, Gohmert began repeatedly banging on his desk, which forced Ayer to stop and start his statement repeatedly and led to complaints from fellow lawmakers.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘A uniquely humiliating moment’: London-based journalist explains why allies gone from ‘admiring’ the US to ‘feeling pity for America’

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Contrary to the claims of the United States’ right-wing media, most residents of Europe, Australia, Japan, Canada or New Zealand are not longing to move to the U.S. — they have heard all the horror stories about medical bankruptcies, mass incarceration and a lack of upward mobility. The rest of the developed world has continued to hope that the U.S. will overcome its problems, but in 2020 — with the U.S. being rocked by the coronavirus pandemic and huge protests in response to the killing of George Floyd on May 25 — long-time allies are worried. And London-based journalist Tom McTague discusses their worries in an article published by The Atlantic on June 24.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Psychopathic traits linked to non-compliance with social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

New research provides some initial evidence that certain antagonistic personality traits are associated with ignoring preventative measures meant to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.The study has been peer reviewed and accepted for publication in the journal Social Psychology and Personality Science. It is currently available on the PsyArXiv preprint website.“On March 31, 2020, Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the U.S. government’s Coronavirus Task Force, said, ‘There’s no magic bullet. There’s no magic vaccine or therapy. It’s just behaviors. Each of our behaviors, tran... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image