DC Circuit orders judge to dismiss case against Michael Flynn

On Wednesday, by a 2-1 decision, the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit issued an order directing the federal judge in the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to be dismissed.

BREAKING – DC Circuit Court of Appeals rules Michael Flynn case can end and DOJ’s request to drop charges be accepted by the federal district court. pic.twitter.com/qPWmyZlO6M — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) June 24, 2020

The DOJ moved for a dismissal of the charges weeks ago, claiming prosecutorial misconduct. However, Judge Emmet Sullivan refused to immediately dismiss the case, calling for a full review of the evidence.

The upper court, however, with Trump-appointed judge Neomi Rao writing for the majority, ruled that the DOJ has the discretion over whether to prosecute the case, and their decision must be respected.

Flynn, an ally of President Donald Trump, initially pled guilty to lying to federal agents, but later took back the plea, triggering a lengthy legal battle.