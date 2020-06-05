Quantcast
Connect with us

DC mayor has massive ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural painted on street leading to the White House

Published

12 mins ago

on

According to a report from CNN, the mayor of Washington, D.C. has directed city workers to paint a massive “Black Lives Matter” mural on a street leading up to the White House early Friday morning.

Washington has been the site of more than a week’s worth of protests in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. St. John’s Church, the site of President Trump’s roundly criticized photo-op during a peaceful protest, sits along the expanse of road that now bears the BLM message,” CNN reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report states that the painters were contacted by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to create the mural in bright yellow letters that span the width of 16th street that passes the White House and will be visible in aerial shots during Saturday’s planned protest that is expected to draw huge crowds.

You can see video of the painting below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

DC mayor has massive ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural painted on street leading to the White House

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

According to a report from CNN, the mayor of Washington, D.C. has directed city workers to paint a massive "Black Lives Matter" mural on a street leading up to the White House early Friday morning.

Washington has been the site of more than a week's worth of protests in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. St. John's Church, the site of President Trump's roundly criticized photo-op during a peaceful protest, sits along the expanse of road that now bears the BLM message," CNN reports.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Vigilante mob traps multi-racial family in campground after accusing them of being ‘antifa’

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

Police in Clallam County, Washington, are investigating an incident where a family of four was falsely accused of being members of antifa by people at a campsite they were staying at, the Peninsula Daily News reports.

The family, who is multi-racial, were trapped in the campground after someone cut down trees and placed them across the roadway, preventing their exit from the area.

After the family arrived at the campground, they went shopping for camping supplies and confronted “by seven or eight carloads of people in the grocery store parking lot,” according to Sgt. Ed Anderson of the Clallam County Sheriff’s Department.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump accused by ex-Defense Secretary of putting US on ‘the trail toward a dictatorship’

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

During an appearance on CNN on Friday morning, former Defense Secretary William Cohen - who also served in the U.S. Senate as a Republican -- denounced Donald Trump in no uncertain terms, saying his use of military personnel against anti-police brutality protesters is a sign he has set the country on the path to a dictatorship.

To emphasize his point, he later called Trump the "dictator-in-chief."

Speaking with host Jim Sciutto, Cohen didn't mince words after the CNN host noted that the president and his former attorney called the protesters "terrorists."

"What does it mean for you to hear a sitting president dismissing a whole range of protesters, who in fact were largely peaceful around the White House, dismissing a whole range of them as terrorists? What does that mean to you?" the CNN host asked.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image