DC mayor has massive ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural painted on street leading to the White House

According to a report from CNN, the mayor of Washington, D.C. has directed city workers to paint a massive “Black Lives Matter” mural on a street leading up to the White House early Friday morning.

Washington has been the site of more than a week’s worth of protests in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. St. John’s Church, the site of President Trump’s roundly criticized photo-op during a peaceful protest, sits along the expanse of road that now bears the BLM message,” CNN reports.

The report states that the painters were contacted by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to create the mural in bright yellow letters that span the width of 16th street that passes the White House and will be visible in aerial shots during Saturday’s planned protest that is expected to draw huge crowds.

You can see video of the painting below: