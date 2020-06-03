Defense secretary throws Trump under the bus: ‘I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act’
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Wednesday seemed to be at odds with President Donald Trump when it comes to invoking the Insurrection Act to quell protests over the killing of George Floyd.
Esper explained at a press conference that members of the National Guard had been deployed to keep order “in support of local law enforcement.”
“The option to use active duty forces should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations,” he explained. “We are not in one of those situations now.”
“I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act,” Esper insisted, referencing Trump’s threat to use the law against protesters.
The Defense secretary went on to admit that he “did know” that the president planned to visit St. John’s Episcopal Church Monday night when protesters were forcefully cleared from the streets.
Esper also claimed that guardsmen never used “tear gas” on peaceful demonstrators, although Park Police have admitted deploying chemical irritants.
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Activism
Trump claims he was rushed to White House bunker only for ‘inspection’ — not fear of protesters
President Donald Trump on Wednesday insisted that fear of protesters did not prompt him to be ushered into a White House bunker. Instead, the president said that he visited the facility for an "inspection."
During a Fox News radio interview with host Brian Kilmeade, Trump again threatened to use military forces against protesters.
“If they don’t get their act straightened out I will solve it. I’ll solve it fast,” he said.
The president also pushed back against the narrative that he was "hiding in a White House bunker" as protesters demonstrated outside.
"They said it would be a good time to go down and take a look because maybe sometime you’re going to need it," the president said, adding that the visit was more of an "inspection."
Activism
William Barr personally gave order to disperse protesters ahead of Trump photo op, DOJ confirms
The Attorney General of the United States personally issued an order for peaceful protesters to be moved ahead of President Donald Trump's recent walk outside the White House grounds, a report said on Tuesday.
A Justice Department official confirmed to The Washington Post that Attorney General William Barr gave the order when he was seen outside the White House prior to the president's walk to St. John's Episcopal Church.
But on Monday, a White House spokesperson had denied that the protesters were moved to accommodate the president.
Activism
‘That is not her Bible’: Kellyanne Conway attacks bishop who criticized Trump photo op
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday lashed out at Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington over criticism of President Donald Trump's photo op at St. John's Episcopal Church.
Buddle had issued a statement condemning the president's actions after active duty military cleared the streets of protesters so that he could have his picture taken in front of the church.
“He took the symbols sacred to our tradition and stood in front of a house of prayer in full expectation that would be a celebratory moment," she said.