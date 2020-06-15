Quantcast
Connect with us

Democrats have an opportunity to dump Trump and ‘lock in Democratic majorities for decades’: conservative

Published

2 hours ago

on

In her column for the Washington Post, conservative Jennifer Rubin stated that there has never been a better time for Democrats to seize control of both Congressional chambers and the White House and relegate the Donald Trump-led Republican Party to the sidelines for decades.

Calling it a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity, Rubin claimed that the combination of national outrage over the killing of African-Americans by police, and the coronavirus pandemic with the attendant economic collapse during the Trump administration makes taking control of the government easily attainable.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report from NBC News noted by Rubin, there is a huge demographic shift going on in the country, with NBC reporting, “Republicans have actually grown their advantage among white voters who do not have a college degree. They now hold a 24-point party ID edge with that group. In 2015, the GOP held a 21-point lead with them.
But among whites with a college degree, the numbers have moved sharply in the other direction. Democrats and Republicans drew equal support among that group in 2015, 47 percent identified with each party. But in the latest data whites with a college degree leaned Democratic by 12 points.”

Many of those voters, the columnist points out, are suburban white women who are already voting overwhelmingly for Democrats, with Rubin suggesting the “gender gap has widened into a canyon.”

“For the first time, you have a significant majority of white Americans who think there is a need for systemic change,” she explained. “Coupled with the preference of most Americans for more government (spurred in part by the need for government action to battle the coronavirus and the ensuing economic recession), the party that is aligned with addressing racial inequity and that believes government can be a force for good has a huge advantage. Republicans anti-government ethos is entirely ill-suited to the time.”

As Rubin notes, Democratic voters have selected a moderate in former Vice President Joe Biden to oppose Trump and, in Biden, they have a candidate who call pull more independents and moderate Republicans into the Democratic Party.

“Democrats may have the voters and the ideological consensus not only to win big in November (a sweep of the House and Senate majorities and the White House is a distinct possibility) but also to drive a progressive agenda on criminal justice, health care, economic opportunity and education. Democrats will need to address several issues if they are to not only win big but also govern boldly,” she suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The public wants reform and change, but it is far from clear whether they want a radical agenda. Expanding Obamacare rather than doing away with it, creating a tax reform bill that undoes the excesses of the Trump era and equalizes the rates for capital gains and salary income, offering free community college tuition and advocating significant reforms in policing, sentencing and pot legalization would gain broad support. The Democrats will run into trouble if they put their energies into items such as single-payer health care,” she added before cautioning, “They have a narrow window to do real things; overreaching risks them getting very little.”

Rubin’s analysis falls in line with more reports over the weekend that GOP candidates once thought safe are now scrambling to hold onto their seats.

“Democrats must win and win big in November if they hope to gather support for what may amount to a new New Deal,” she wrote before concluding, “If they play their cards right, they can have as dramatic an effect on the scope of government and on the electoral landscape as did the original New Deal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read the whole piece here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Activism

Rayshard Brooks’ family abruptly ends press conference in tears: ‘We didn’t say we love you enough’

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

At a press conference on Monday, the family of Rayshard Brooks expressed their devastation following his killing by an Atlanta police officer.

"I didn't come here to talk to the media, I came to love on my people," Brooks' cousin told reporters. "But if you ask how this young black man was, look at your children when you see them laugh -- that innocence, that joy, that pureness of soul -- and you had a glimpse of what we lost, you'll have a glimpse of what it feels like."

"Because tomorrow we're going to have to deal with it again," he continued. "We're going to have to bury him, we're going to have to say, 'We'll miss you,' and if we didn't say we love you enough, we've got to apologize to him for not telling him that we loved him that much."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jon Stewart mocks white people for only lasting 6 weeks in quarantine: Police have quarantined Black people for 400 years

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart is already advertising a new film he wrote and directed that examines the comedy about the political consultants behind the scenes of a mayoral race that turns into a national contest.

A New York Times interview describes the film as capturing the bizarre world of politics in a comedic way using conflict over the social issue of immigration. While the film takes place in Wisconsin, he said it was based on the Jon Ossoff campaign in Georgia, where such a huge importance was placed on the race. In that case, it was a U.S. Senate race and the balance of power in the Senate was key for a special election against an anti-choice, right-wing conservative. Stewart took the election down to the local level instead.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Val Demings dunks on Gov. Ron DeSantis for trying to hide the true numbers of COVID-19 cases in Florida

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), a contender for Joe Biden's vice-presidential running mate, criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis during the Monday episode of "The View" for trying to avoid coverage of the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Co-host Sunny Hostin noted that the state has come under fire for the accuracy and transparency of the numbers when a scientist who created the coronavirus reporting dashboard was fired for refusing to make changes to the data to support reopening. Hostin wondered if Demings, like many others, are concerned about the truthfulness of the Florida numbers.

"The surgeon general here in Florida declared a public health emergency on March 1, yet it wasn't until April 3 that the governor issued a state-at-home order," Demings said of DeSantis. "We have had some issues with our response to COVID-19. We know the story about the analyst who was fired, she says because she was being honest about what she was reporting. We certainly see the numbers in Florida, and while they are better than originally predicted, I believe a lot of that is because individuals took responsibility on their own to shelter in place and practice the CDC guidelines."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image