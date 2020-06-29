Quantcast
Dems threaten to kick Republicans who refuse to wear mask out of congressional hearings and meetings

Published

1 min ago

on

Democrats are threatening to ban Republicans who refuse to wear masks to coronavirus meetings.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), who chairs the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, sent a letter to ranking member Steve Scalise (R-LA) warning that he and other lawmakers would not be allowed into hearing rooms without face coverings, reported BuzzFeed News.

“Going forward, as long as the Attending Physician’s requirement to wear masks is in place,” Clyburn wrote, “I will not permit any Member of this Subcommittee to participate in-person in any Committee meeting or hearing unless the Member is wearing a mask and strictly adheres to the Attending Physician’s guidance.”

Republican lawmakers have repeatedly ignored recommendations and then a requirement from health experts on Capitol Hill to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

“For the United States House of Representatives meetings, in a limited and closed space such as a committee hearing room for greater than 15 minutes face coverings are required,” Clyburn told lawmakers Friday, “and we’re not going to have another meeting in a confined space if we’re not going to abide by this. I will stay in the safety of my home as I would ask all you to do.”

Scalise, however, argued that representatives were following social distancing guidelines, so masks weren’t necessary.

“I understand doctors might look at things differently and want to give even extra precautions, but the precautions that have been out there are clearly being followed,” Scalise said.

2020 Election

Pentagon officials were ‘pounding down the door’ to get Trump to do something about Russia’s assassination bounty: WaPo’s Ignatius

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," longtime political columnist David Ignatius said that his own follow-up on the New York Times' explosive report that Donald Trump's administration was well aware that the Russians were offering a bounty for the death of U.S. military members revealed that Pentagon officials have "pounding on the door" and trying to get Donald Trump to do something about it.

Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, Ignatius said he was stunned by the report from the Times and started looking into the details himself for confirmation.

"Based on my reporting trying to confirm the New York Times' excellent story it's clear in late March you had senior U.S commanders, senior civilian intelligence officials, in effect pounding on the door of the White House saying we need to do something about this, we need to come to a conclusion about what damage the Russian program is doing, we need to reassess our programs in Afghanistan and they couldn't get an answer," he reported. "To this day there's not an answer, there's not a real response. Was this because the president was briefed and did nothing or because he wasn't briefed because people were afraid to give him bad news and kept it to themselves? I don't know."

Pence praises Texas governor for reopening that fueled massive surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

"The head of the Covid Task Force just commended our governor for his role in opening the economy and creating the largest outbreak to date."

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday heaped praise upon Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and said "every Texan can be proud of" his leadership in reopening one of the nation's largest economies even as lawmakers and public health experts say the governor's decision to relax social distancing guidelines led directly to the Covid-19 surge that is currently pummeling the state.

White supremacists have been infiltrating police departments for years — and now the problem is ‘10 times worse’: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

The FBI warned more than a decade ago that white supremacists had infiltrated the nation's police departments, but now experts say the problem "has gotten 10 times worse."

An internal report, “White Supremacist Infiltration of Law Enforcement," compiled in October 2006 has circulated for years in heavily redacted form, but 28 lawmakers have called on the FBI and the Department of Justice to finally release the full document, reported The Daily Beast.

