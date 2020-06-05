Quantcast
Connect with us

Derek Chauvin accused of illegally voting in Florida — where he was allegedly registered as a Republican

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been accused of committing felony voter fraud in Florida.

Dan Helm, a candidate for Supervisor of Elections in Pinellas County, sent a letter to the State Attorney of Orange County outlining the allegations.

“I write to inform you that, Derek Chauvin, the police officer who killed George Floyd in Minnesota, voted in Orange County Floriday in 2016 and 2018 as a registered Republican,” Helm wrote to Aramis Ayala.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he discovered the information in the voter file.

“While living in Minnesota, working there, paying taxes there, Derek Chauvin cannot claim residency in Orange County. His home, residency and where he intends to live is in Minnesota, not Florida,” he charged. “This is a violation of our election laws, specifically Fla. Stat. 104.011 (2).”

The penalties include up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

“I encourage you to hold people accountable for their actions, especially breaking the laws of our state,” Helm urged.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Justin Trudeau dons mask to attend anti-racism protests — and takes a knee in solidarity

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

While President Donald Trump refuses to wear a coronavirus mask and demanded "no kneeling" on Friday, there was a far different scene developing in Canada.

"Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knelt on the ground as part of a crowd gathered on Parliament Hill Friday afternoon, in solidarity with anti-racism demonstrators protesting police killings of Black people," CTV News reported Friday. "The demonstration is one of multiple events in Canada, following days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality in numerous American cities."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas man threatens protesters with chainsaw — while shouting the n-word

Published

50 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NC cops raid community organizer’s home in the middle of the night after he announces plans to sue

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

On Friday, the Indy reported that Conrad James, a community organizer in Raleigh, North Carolina, was raided by police in the dead of night and arrested — just hours after he told the Raleigh City Council he plans to sue on behalf of Black Lives Matter protesters.

"Right now, what we’re doing is forcing demands that need to be met in order to meet the same type of demands that happened at the Geneva Convention,” said James at a city council meeting on Thursday night. “You guys committed an act of war, a war crime. A bunch of journalists out in California also had acts of war placed upon them, and they filed a class-action lawsuit. So this is the first time that we are going to notify you guys of the class-action lawsuit that all the protesters will have at your door tomorrow. Because the city attorney needs to defend the war crimes that were voted upon by the city.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image