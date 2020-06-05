Derek Chauvin accused of illegally voting in Florida — where he was allegedly registered as a Republican

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been accused of committing felony voter fraud in Florida.

Dan Helm, a candidate for Supervisor of Elections in Pinellas County, sent a letter to the State Attorney of Orange County outlining the allegations.

“I write to inform you that, Derek Chauvin, the police officer who killed George Floyd in Minnesota, voted in Orange County Floriday in 2016 and 2018 as a registered Republican,” Helm wrote to Aramis Ayala.

He said he discovered the information in the voter file.

“While living in Minnesota, working there, paying taxes there, Derek Chauvin cannot claim residency in Orange County. His home, residency and where he intends to live is in Minnesota, not Florida,” he charged. “This is a violation of our election laws, specifically Fla. Stat. 104.011 (2).”

The penalties include up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

“I encourage you to hold people accountable for their actions, especially breaking the laws of our state,” Helm urged.

To clarify: This was sent from a candidate for Supervisor of Elections in Orange County to the state attorney's office. The state attorney hasn't said she's charging, but this is clearly an illegal thing to do. — Danny Rivero (@TooMuchMe) June 5, 2020

The Cop who killed George Floyd in Minnesota

Derek Chauvin – Registered Republican Voted Illegally in Florida in 2016 and 2018 in Orange County

